Roger Federer said he was only a moment away from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The 20-time Swiss Grand Slam winner saved seven match balls when he went from 2 to 3 and 6 to 3 against Tennys Sandgren with 6 to 3, 2 to 6, 2 to 6, 7 to 6 (10 to 8 ) fought), 6-3 and prepared with defending champion Novak Djokovic for a semi-final.

“I was definitely incredibly lucky today,” Federer told the media after his win.

The 38-year-old came to accept that the 4th set would be his last in this year’s competition and added: “Only maybe when I won this 4th set did I really think that the whole thing would change maybe reverse.

“I thought he served well, it was difficult for me to create opportunities.”

Federer was dealing with a groin problem, which he called “pain and problems” and which affected his playing from the middle of the second set.

He hopes the tightness he felt was only due to the fact that he played a lot or only nervously, but he will give another rating before the showdown with Djokovic.

Federer seemed surprised that he had won seven match balls in the Rod Laver Arena over the course of 3 hours and 31 minutes. “

World number 100 Sandgren says Federer’s determination had a huge impact on the result: “It only seemed as if his level had risen when he was leaning back against the wall.

“He just wouldn’t give me anything. Definitely deserve it.”

Federer had a lot of sympathy for Sandgren, “so I feel a little bad because I didn’t feel that he did something really wrong, it’s just luck, someday.

“I was on the other side too, so they sting and they hurt.

“If he could obviously play them again (the match balls), he would play them differently.”

Sandgren was more optimistic about these missed opportunities, especially since only one matchball came from his own strength: “If I had six on my serve, I would be really angry.”

Djokovic’s entry into the semi-finals was much easier with 6: 4, 6: 3, 7: 6 against Milos Raonic.

The women’s giant killer, Ons Jabeur, finally saw her run through the 14th seed Sofia Kenin ended.

After Jo Konta, Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams’ conqueror Wang Qiang, Jabeur succumbed to a 6-4-6-4 win for the American.

Kenin will face Ashleigh Barty, his country’s strong favorite, in the semi-finals.

The Australian beat last year’s finalist Petra Kvitova 7: 6, 6: 2.