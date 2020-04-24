Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in favor of the ATP-WTA merger

The male (ATP) and female (WTA) pro games will stop until mid-July due to an ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Switzerland’s great Federer pondered the possibility of posting both on Twitter, providing both tours to manage a single tour.

“Is it the only time when men’s and women’s tennis have become one and joined together?” Federer asked.

“I’m not talking about merging competition in court, but merging two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee professional travel for men and women.”

Just curious… .. am I the only one who thinks it’s time for men and women’s tennis to come together as one now?

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

I’m not talking about merging competition in court, but merging two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee professional travel for men and women.

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Federer’s longtime enemy, Nadal, tweeted his offer and said he agreed.

He said: “According to our discussion, @rogerfederer Hello, I fully agree that in one organization I can get out of this world crisis with the coalition of male and female tennis.”

Follow our discussion @rogerfederer Hey, I fully agree that it would be nice to get out of this world crisis with the union of men and women tennis in one organization https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G

— Rapha Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

Federer extended his thoughts in response to comments from supporters, explaining that gathering the tour together would make the follower clearer.

“It’s too confusing for fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” he said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is causing financial difficulties for professional players.

In another post, Federer added: “Maybe it happened long ago, but now it’s actually time.

“This is a tough time for all sports and we can get out of this if 2 bodies get weaker or 1 body gets stronger.”

In the sport of the day: Chris Gayle, Bjorn Borg and Shane Long own April 23.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Corona virus: Andy Murray expects tennis to be one of the last sports

Lock days: Nadal Grill Federer, Murray on Instagram

Nicolas Jarry declares anti-doping for 11 months free of charge for 11 months

Corona virus in sports: Djokovic, against forced vaccination

Gauff’s parents clarify the teen’s ‘depression’ opinion.

Corona Virus: Rafa Nadal Academy Considers Competition, Serena’s Coach Launches Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Corona virus: Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, raising funds for low-ranking players

You can’t have a good guy – Wawrinka and Djokovic talk about Federer, Nadal support

In sports this day: take the IPL as a flyer, Gretzky lie down, manning becomes a colt.

McCullum’s IPL century, Cameroon stunned Argentina-great tournament opener

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed