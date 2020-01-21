Roger Clemens switched to Barry Bonds when both players were all-stars. Photo credit: MLB / YouTube

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

The Baseball Hall of Fame vote was not friendly to Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. The former players will not get anywhere in their quest to return to Cooperstown this year.

With the publication of more votes for the HOF class of 2020, it became clear that Clemens and Bonds will by far not achieve the 75 percent required for approval. The old baseball saying “There’s always next year” will come back into play soon.

Last year Clemens ended with 59.5 percent of the vote, while bonds ended with 59.1 percent. This sum indicates that they could end the last campaign with a higher number, even if they don’t reach this 75 percent threshold.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

At the last count, which was tabulated late Monday evening, bonds appeared in 71.9 percent of public votes, with Clemens directly behind him at 71.0 percent.

This was a significant drop from the two players who were in the pre-elections in late December.

We’re just a few days away from announcing the Hall of Fame 2020.

This is the case for Barry Bonds. pic.twitter.com/RfbMVbvIqj

– MLB Stats (@MLBStats) January 16, 2020

Ryan Thibodaux and his ballot papers have released the latest baseball hall of fame poll update to give fans further insight into what could happen if the final numbers were announced on Tuesday, January 21, he follows.

There is some good news for Derek Jeter, who has received support from all 210 voters who have published their ballots.

Could he become the second player in history to be unanimously accepted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America? Only Mariano Rivera has received this award so far.

The BBWAA seems to support Larry Walker with a higher clip as well, with 83.3 percent being just ahead of Curt Schilling with 79.0 percent.

The numbers for Schilling, Bonds and Clemens are expected to fall due to hidden ballots. But how far? Could Schilling do the cut?

The announcement of the Hall of Fame on Tuesday has almost arrived.

This is the case for Roger Clemens. pic.twitter.com/Eo0Waux8jp

– MLB Stats (@MLBStats) January 17, 2020

No other is as close this year as Omar Vizquel with 49.0 percent and Scott Rolen with 48.1 percent in the first 210 ballots.

These totals are an estimate based on the expected 412 voters, but it looks like it could be a year in which only Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be accepted by the BBWAA.

On the evening of January 21st, we’ll all find out if Derek Jeter is betting 100 percent and if other players are at the launch party.

The announcement of the Baseball Hall of Fame is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network and the players who hear the great news will be recorded in Cooperstown in July.