Brian Eno will release his first joint album with his brother Roger on March 20 via Deutsche Grammophon. The album, titled Mixing Colors, will include 18 new songs composed by the duo, all named after hues like “Burnt Umber” and “Verdigris”. The pair shared the album’s first song, “Celeste,” which was composed and produced by the brothers.

“There is a huge similarity between what interests us,” said Roger in a statement. “These pieces are very impressionistic and have a lot to do with sound quality, sound color,” added Brian.

Mixing Colors is available for pre-order via the Deutsche Grammophon website here and will be available in CD and double LP formats, as well as in digital format. The album cover features abstract paintings by artist Dom Theobald in keeping with the theme of the songs.

Last year, Brian Eno released Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Expanded Edition, a re-released version of his 1983 work Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks and a second effort, For All Mankind, created with Roger and Daniel Lanois. While Brian and Roger have collaborated significantly in the past, Mixing Colors marks their first official joint album.