Loading...

Roddy Ricch stayed on top of the Rolling stone The Artists 500 ranking is for the second consecutive week, attracting 108.2 million broadcasts for the week from December 27 to January 2.

The number of streams from rapper Compton continued to increase as his single “The Box” went from number five to number one in the top 100 songs with 32.2 million streams. Meanwhile, his new album, Please excuse me for being anti-social, rose from third to second place in the ranking of the 200 best albums, moving 74,200 units equivalent to an album, thanks to 96.2 million streams.

the Rolling stone The Artists 500 chart ranks the most popular artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s catalog during the tracking period. The graphic does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily and weekly Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the graph, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Post Malone retained number two on the Artists 500, recording 100.5 million streams. His single “Circles” notably reappeared at number two in the Top 100 with 15.6 million after going down to number 28 in the middle of the holiday songs that have taken the charts by storm in recent weeks. The rest of the Top Five found Drake number three with 90.1 million streams, Juice WRLD number four with 79.5 million streams and Young Boy Never Broke Again number five with 78.3 million streams.

With the end of the Christmas season, more familiar faces also returned to the rest of the Top 10, including DaBaby to Six with 73.3 million streams, Billie Eilish to Seven with 69.9 million, Trippie Redd to Eight with 59.2 million, Young Thug at Nine with 57.8 million and XXXTentacion at 10 with 55 million. Outside the Top 10, Travis Scott and his group Jackboys flew to number 11, recording 53.4 million streams as their new album, Jackboys, debuted at number one in the Top 200, moving 167,200 album units with 81.2 million streams. The group also landed two songs in the Top 10 of the Top 100: “Out West”, which debuted at number six with 16.3 million streams, and “Gang Gang”, which bowed at number 10 with 13.1 million streams.