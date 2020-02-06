Rod Fergusson, Director of Gears of War and head of the coalition, announces that he will be leaving the company next month

Rod Fergusson, director of Gears of War and leader of the coalition, has announced on Twitter that he will leave the company next month!

Yes, another iconic developer in the gaming community has announced the farewell to their respective company. Rod Fergusson, known for his work in the Gears of War franchise and the director of Gears 5, is leaving The Coalition.

He will bring his knowledge and experience in game development to Blizzard to work on the renowned franchise – Diablo. Fergusson’s last day at The Coalition is March 1st, 2020.

Here’s Rod Fergusson’s official announcement:

From March I will be managing the Diablo franchise at Blizzard. Leaving is bittersweet because I love our Gears family, fans and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you very much, it was an honor and a privilege to work with all of you. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ

– Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

In similar news, another big name in the gaming community has announced it will depart from another legendary studio. Co-founder Dan Houser announced that he will leave the studio and leave the company next month.

The announcement is made via a document published by the publisher, which states that Houser’s last day at the company is March 11, 2020. Find out more about Houser and Rockstar Games here!

Rod Fergusson is a popular name in the gaming community and for many of us it will be of great interest where he will go next! We here at Gameranx would like to thank Fergusson for his time at The Coalition and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors!

Are you happy for Fergusson? Are you excited about his work at EA? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter