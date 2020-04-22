Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson donates remaining 2020 mayoral income to aid United Way on COVID-19 Recovery Fund

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the citizens of Rocky Mount.

In an hard work to help the local community, the United Way and its associate nonprofits have founded the United Way Tar River Location COVID-19 Reaction Fund to deal with group requirements, such as meals, housing, childcare, domestic violence reduction, and harmless blood collections.

“The get the job done of the United Way is generally critical, but specifically now when we need to have to assist each and every other,” claims Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. “This pandemic has put numerous of us in complicated circumstances and, as a local community, we need to help each and every other.” Mayor Roberson has pledged the remainder of his 2020 mayoral income to the fund.

“The fund is just one of our initiatives to assist our neighbors,” suggests Ginny Mohrbutter, govt director of the United Way Tar River Location. “Please stop by our web page for online resources and updates on COVID-19. Be sure to also contemplate signing up to volunteer or donate desired objects, these as non-perishable meals, gloves, sanitizers, and masks. More information and facts can be found at www.unitedwaytrr.org/coronavirus.”