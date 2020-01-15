Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, died at the age of 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson – the son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paved the way – died at the age of 75.

The Cauliflower Alley Club – a non-profit pro-wrestling club – first shared the sad news on Twitter and wrote: “Terrible news that needs to be shared. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 today. “

The tweet continued: “His awards in this business, all the people he has influenced, all his successes, and we deeply regret it and wish his family nothing but the most love at the time.”

The WWE later confirmed the story of Rocky’s death – real name Wayde Douglas Bowles – and described the legacy of “Soul Man” within the legendary wrestling organization.

“The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with Greg” The Hammer “Valentine, Don Muraco, and Adrian Adonis,” the website says. “His greatest success came when he partnered with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The two men became the first African American World Tag Team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983. “

Johnson married in an expansive Samoan wrestling family, including the Anoa family, through “High Chief” Peter Maivia’s daughter Ata Maivia. He retired in 1991 and devoted much of his time to training his son, who later grew up to “The Rock” 47. Dwayne later became one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation before moving on to acting. In fact, his first non-wrestling role on television was his father’s portrayal in a 1999 “That ’70s Show” episode. Rocky finally returned to the Ring back to help his son during WrestleMania XIII.

The star has yet to make a public statement about his father’s death.

