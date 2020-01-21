Rockies' Nolan Arenado feels' disrespectful 'towards trade rumors

DENVER – Nolan Arenado said he doesn’t feel respected after Jeff Bridich, CEO of Colorado Rockies, acknowledged that he was listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Bridich told The Denver Post on Monday that he expected Arenado to be Colorado’s third baseman this season after discussing possible deals with the 28-year old this winter. The five-fold All-Star agreed in February with an eight-year contract with the Rockies of $ 260 million.

Asked by text message about Bridich’s comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don’t care what he says there’s a lot of respect there.”

The snail insisted that he had no intention of repairing bridges with Bridich.

“There is no relationship anymore, it’s just playing hard for my teammates and the fans,” said Arenado.

Arenado would become a free agent after last season before signing his long-term contract, which contains a full no-trade clause. He can cancel the deal after the 2021 season and become a free agent.

Arenado reached a career high of .315 with 41 home runs, 118 RBIs and a .962 OPS last season, but Colorado became 71-91 and finished fourth in NL West after making the play-offs the previous two seasons.

The Rockies have had a quiet off-season – apart from constant speculation that Arenado can be shipped. Colorado has stopped trading since the end of the World Series or signed major agents free from the Major League.