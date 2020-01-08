Rockies are one of three teams that have not spent this low season

Loading...

July 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies midfielder Ian Desmond (20) and second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and rightfielder Charlie Blackmon (19) are watching from the dugout in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Colorado Rockies are sticking to their offseason agenda of not spending big on free agency.

When the 2019 season ended, the Rockies buyer stated that their hands were financially tied after the previous low season and after signing Nolan Arenado for an eight-year contract worth $ 260 million in total.

“We don’t have much flexibility next year,” said owner Dick Monfort through Nick Groke of The Athletic at the start of the off season.

This has proven to be accurate, since Colorado is just one of the three clubs in the league that has not invested a single cent in their main talent pool.

Free agent spending * laggards this winter:

Cubs: $ 0

Pirates: $ 0

Rockies: $ 0

Mariners: $ 2.95 million

Orioles: $ 3 million

Royals: $ 3.6 million

Indians: $ 6.25 million

A’s: $ 7.5 million

Giants: $ 9 million

Red Sox: $ 9 million

Dodgers: $ 10 million

Rays: $ 12 million

Cardinals: $ 13 million

Astros: $ 15 million

* Counts major league contracts, not split deals

– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2020

The Rockies currently have $ 148,333.333 million on books for the 2020 season, which is the 11th highest payroll in baseball. Colorado was aggressive on the free agent market in the run-up to the 2017 and 2018 seasons and saw its payroll rise by more than $ 40 million since 2016.

That said, it seems that the Rockies have reached a financial threshold that will undoubtedly hamper their ability to acquire talent in the coming season.

The fact that the team did not want to improve this off-season schedule has been a real downside for Rockies fans. After the postseason in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, there was a legitimate buzz around the Mile High City when they talked about the Rockies when they went back to relevance.

However, the team was far below expectations in 2019 and now the organization seems content with dicing their internal talent in 2020, as opposed to tackling their problems in a free agency or through trade.

Colorado put their toes in the free-agent market when they signed Daniel Murphy, Ian Desmond, Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, Wade Davis, and Mike Dunn. The problem is that the majority of those signings failed and the Rockies were not willing to correct their shortcomings because of the money already allocated to the players currently in their selection.

This off-season was the most important move of the Rockies by Scott Oberg. Oberg was Colorado’s best relief-pitcher last season, but he comes from an injury that prematurely ended his season for 2019.

Apart from Oberg’s expansion, the Rockies have signed a whole series of players for minor league deals with invitations to spring training; most recently catcher Elias Diaz and infielder Kelby Tomlinson.

The only relevant news about the Rockies this season is speculation that this season they will trade out of season or at some point in the near future.

Passan again confirms that industry leaders believe: “someone in the Betstar / Francisco Lindor / Kris Bryant / Nolan Arenado superstar grip bag is moving for spring training.”

Passan then concludes his report by revealing that the two teams that appease the Rockies in an exchange involving Arenado are the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

As spring training approaches, the Rockies are ready to start the season with almost the same schedule they ended in 2019 with. The unfortunate reality of the situation is that the Rockies hope they are lucky to get ahead, as shown by their out of season spending.

Paying off salary is not uncommon for MLB clubs, but for the Rockies to change course, so just one season away from the late season is frustrating to say the least.