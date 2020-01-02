Rockets hit near US forces at Baghdad airport

Loading...

Unknown militants fired three rockets at Baghdad International Airport, near part of the airport that houses US military forces and Iraqi partners.

Local sources told the Daily Beast that the attack consisted of three Katyusha rockets that hit the outer limits of the airport near a base that housed the advisory units of the anti-ISIS-led coalition by the United States.

Iraqi officials reportedly closed the airport after the attack and residents reported that US military helicopters could be seen overhead afterwards.

Social media users posted a number of photos and videos purporting to show a burning vehicle outside the airport perimeter on Thursday evening.

The incident comes amid a series of rocket attacks against U.S. military installations in Iraq that have heightened tensions between U.S. forces and Iranian-backed militias in the country.

The attacks began this summer while Iran was carrying out a campaign of repression against the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran, an effort which, according to US officials, included secret attacks against oil shipments from the Gulf; and an increase in Iranian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

Thursday's attack closely resembles a similar incident in mid-December, when rocket fire at Baghdad International Airport injured five members of the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service , a special operations unit that fought closely and trained alongside American commandos.