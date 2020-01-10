Rocket Report: SpaceX goes vertical, small start dates are canceled

Loading...

Enlarge / A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Welcome to Issue 2.27 of the Missile Report! After a long vacation break we are back, full and ready for a new year. 2020 promises to be a huge year in the launch industry, with the potential that several small rockets will fly for the first time, and the likelihood of high sums in China, the U.S., and Europe. We will try to accompany you in all actions.

As always, we look forward to readers' contributions.

Virgin plans to launch orbit in spring 2020, After Virgin Orbit failed to meet its 2019 launch plans, SpaceNews reports is now predicting the first orbit attempt to launch in early 2020. The company plans to conduct a taxi test for “Cosmic Girl”, its modified Boeing 747 aircraft, with a LauncherOne vehicle attached to it. This is followed by a flight with the aircraft in captivity, in which the rocket remains attached to the aircraft throughout the flight.

Ready to move … After these tests, Virgin Orbit is ready to release its missile for an orbit test flight. If this is successful, the company can go into regular operations relatively quickly. The company said in its statement that it has flight hardware at its Long Beach, California factory for half a dozen missiles and is developing automation “to help us build more”. Virgin is just one of several small start-ups that want to reach orbit in 2020. (Submitted by Ken the Bin)

Firefly is now targeting the Alpha 2020 debut, According to reports by Space.com, Firefly Aerospace has postponed the planned launch of its alpha rocket until April. The development of the avionics system of the two-stage missile “suited us,” said Firefly boss Tom Markusic. That’s because the company originally hoped to make Alpha’s flight termination system fully autonomous, he said.

Human-in-the-loop … When the provider was unable to qualify this advanced system in time, the provider switched to the more traditional “human-in-the-loop” system. But waiting for parts has moved Firefly’s starting timeframe for December 2019 to a little closer to March 2020. Firefly then decided to take a little more time to make further improvements. When the time comes, the rocket will launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. (submitted by Ken the Bin)

Russia’s Rocot vehicle has made its final start, The Russian booster, which is able to lift almost 2 tons into orbit, was first used in 1990 and had a reasonable track record with 31 of 34 successful starts. But its cost – reportedly more than $ 40 million per mission – appears to have priced the vehicle out of the current market.

Just 25 for the year … The final launch took place the day after Christmas, when the Rokot vehicle sent three Gonets-M communication satellites into orbit. The launch was Russia’s 25th and last orbital mission in 2019, including three Soyuz launches conducted from Arianespace from the Center Spatial Guyanais in French Guiana, reports NASASpaceflight.com. (submitted by Ken the Bin)

SpaceX becomes the world’s largest satellite operator. With the third launch of 60 Starlink Internet satellites on Monday, SpaceX became the company with the most satellites in orbit. And with perhaps 20 more Starlink launches this year, Ars reports, SpaceX is just beginning.

A new task … Building and managing a fleet of satellites – let alone communicating with each other and with ground-based terminals – is a daunting and completely different task than launching rockets into space. This is new business for SpaceX and the company’s first business with business customers. It’s a great experiment. With three launches and the world’s most reusable rocket, SpaceX seems to give its rivals a head start.

Arianespace is targeting a big leap in 2020, Arianespace is ready to launch up to 22 missions this year, a number that would almost double the company’s record, reports SpaceNews. Half of the European launcher company’s 2020 manifesto consists of OneWeb launches scheduled for 10 modified European Soyuz missions and the first launch of the Ariane 62 rocket later this year.

Some in South America, some in Asia … 14 of the 22 missions are planned from the European spaceport in Guiana on the South American coast. The remaining eight are Soyuz missions that the company expects to even split between the Russian spaceports, the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East of Russia. (submitted by Unrulycow)

China and the United States are fighting for supremacy in 2020, China dominated the world ranking for orbital starts for the second year in a row. The communist country ended the year 2019 with 34 attempts and 32 successes. Russia took second place with 25 attempts and successes, followed by the USA with 21 of 21 successful starts. Ars reports that this global competition is likely to intensify in the coming year.

Here comes Starlink … China has declared its intention to launch 40 or more orbital missions in 2020, and private companies operating in the country could increase this amount. But the US should also experience a growth spurt. After SpaceX launched 13 rockets in 2019, the company is expected to take a significant step forward with a mix of commercial satellites, NASA payloads and its own Starlink Internet satellites. If all goes well, SpaceX could launch its Falcon 9 rocket 30 times or more this year. The United Launch Alliance should also be more active.

China’s long March 5 successfully returns to flight. On December 27, 2019, China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5, returned to flight by launching an eight-ton satellite into geostationary transfer orbit. SpaceNews reports that the rocket with a carrying capacity similar to the Delta IV Heavy was put back into service after a failure during its second mission in 2017.

A big step for China’s exploration plans … The successful launch means that China can 1) test a starter needed to build its planned space station, and 2) try to launch its first independent interplanetary mission to Mars this summer , The lunar probe return mission Chang’e-5 is expected to follow on late March 5, 2020. All of these missions are based on getting the big booster back on track. (submitted by Ken the Bin)

Boeing packs SLS core stage for green run test, On Wednesday, Boeing moved the completed core stage of the NASA space launch system from the Michoud Assembly Facility to the space agency’s Pegasus Barge. In favorable weather conditions, the ship will carry the 64-meter missile from the missile factory near New Orleans to the Stennis Space Center in southern Mississippi, reports Ars.

We hope no hurricanes … At Magnolia State, the missile will undergo a series of tests and reviews to ensure the integrity of the core stage before the main engines are fully fired for about eight minutes. Depending on the weather and the performance of the vehicle, John Shannon of Boeing said that this green run test could be completed by July or August. More likely, however, engineers need to address issues that arise and the testing process will not be completed before October. After testing in Stennis, the main stage, apart from major issues, will be delivered to the Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast. A start in 2021 remains possible, although NASA has not yet set a new date.

SpaceX plans mobile launch platform, In anticipation of winning a national security launch competition for missions from 2022 to 2026, SpaceX is finalizing plans to build the new movable tower at Pad 39A. The company officials told Spaceflight Now that its function will be similar to the mobile carriers used on other launch pads, such as: For example, the service tower used by the United Launch Alliance on the company’s Delta 4 launch pads in Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Maintain vertical integration capability … SpaceX is currently installing satellites horizontally on Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets in hangars near the company’s launch pads. But some of the U.S. government’s most sensitive and expensive satellites that collect information are designed to be mounted vertically on their launchers. According to SpaceX representatives, vertical integration capability is required for participants in the procurement of the launch service for phase 2 of the launch of the National Security Space. (submitted by Ken the Bin)

SLS contractor convicted of buying bad parts, Seongchan “Steven” Yun, who worked for CBOL Corporation, was found guilty after allegedly buying and attempting to cover up Chinese parts for the NASA space launch system. Yun was responsible for a contract to supply stainless steel pipes for the transportation of rocket fuel in ground equipment at the Kennedy Space Center, MSN reports.

Up to 10 years … The contract explicitly provided that the steel was supplied by the United States. Instead, Yun procured the materials from China and tried to cover up the foreign exchange. Investigators found that Yun had parts delivered to KSC instead, and then created false certificates that confirmed that the steel pipes met all NASA requirements. He is sentenced to up to ten years in prison in March. (Submitted by danneely)

The next three starts

15. January: Long March 2D | Jilin 1, ÑuSat 7 & ÑuSat 8 | Taiyuan, China | 02:53 UTC

January 16: Ariane V | KONNECT and GSAT-30 satellites | Kourou, French Guiana | 21:05 UTC

January 18: Falcon 9 | Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test | Cape Canaveral, Florida | 13:00 UTC