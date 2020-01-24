Rocket League support for Mac and Linux is missing - Industry - News

Rocket League developer Psyonix has published a customer support bulletin informing MacOS and Linux (SteamOS) players that they will receive their latest pathc / update in early March. It makes it clear that users can still download and install these game versions after the end of the support date, but some functions (usually online things) no longer work.

The reasoning of Psyonix to drop support for MacOS and Linux is not detailed, but it suggests that it does not have the means to support these less popular versions of Rocket League, while it continues to “adapt to the use of new technologies.” ” The developer offers a few crumbs for disappointed MacOS and Linux gamers and says that “if you bought Rocket League for Mac or Linux on Steam, you can download the Windows version.” The Windows version requires Windows 7 or newer.

If you do not have another computer running Windows and the recommended minimum hardware, Psyonix recommends a number of not officially supported solutions; namely Boot Camp for Apple computers and Steam Proton of Wine for Linux.

So, what are the issues that you may encounter after the end of support, when the beginning of March happens? Psyonix has compiled a list of things that will and will not work on your MacOS / Linux machine after the last patch:

After the last patch, the following offline functions should work as expected

After the last patch, the following online functions no longer work

Local competitions

Play split screen

Garage / inventory (your existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career statistics

repetitions

Steam Workshop Maps (Must be downloaded for the latest patch)

Custom training packages (must be downloaded before the last patch)

Online Matchmaking

Private competitions

tournaments

Rocket Pass

Article store / Esports store

In-game events

Friend list

Clubs

News panel

New adapted training packages

New Steam Workshop cards

leaderboards

Competition rankings

Note: The Steam Workshop cards and customized training packages must be downloaded before the March patch if you want to use them later on MacOS / Linux.

Psyonix was purchased by Epic Games last May in May. At the time, it was said that the buyout would be “a great move for the Rocket League Esports ecosystem because it significantly increases our potential reach and resources, just like the game itself.” In addition, the developers thought the partnership would help bring Rcket League “to more audiences with more support”.