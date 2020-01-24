Rock Springs students wore Trump support flags, the hanging of which had nothing to do with freedom of speech

A screenshot of C-Span shows President Trump picking up the crowd in the opening moments of his speech in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (C-Span via YouTube)

From News Desk-Sweetwater Now – January 24, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS – On Thursday afternoon, a group of students from Rock Springs High School are said to carry political flags that support U.S. President Donald Trump. Photos of the group were posted on social media by some students. A Facebook post said the following:

“WE DID IT !!! I could have gotten a ticket with a trial date and 4 days off-school, but we successfully supported our President today! It was a great turnout !!!”

Article below …

According to Annie Fletcher, director of the RSHS, and Kelly McGovern, superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the school block had nothing to do with freedom of speech.

Here is the timeline that we were able to put together.

Wednesday

As part of a school project to create a bulletin board for RSHS preschool, a student created a “Trump 2020” board. After the poster was hung up, students started to leave the class and gather at the blackboard to sign and add personal comments.

According to Fletcher, students who left class were “a disturbance to our learning environment”.

Another student, annoyed by the alleged race of some of the comments, took off the board. Other students involved said that there were no racist comments on the poster.

“All of these claims are currently under investigation,” said Fletcher. “The focus is not on politics, but on maintaining a safe and inclusive environment. No student was disciplined for the play on political affiliation. “

According to Fletcher and McGovern, SWCSD No. 1 and RSHS on Wednesday evening gained knowledge of several online group chats that became confrontational.

Thursday

As a result of the heated group discussions, Fletcher made an announcement to the entire school on Thursday morning to remind the students to “respect other differences and viewpoints”.

“Before class, it was announced that we could wear hats and shirts, but not carry flags,” said one student.

Fletcher said district politics says, “… within certain limits, the way each student dresses and grooms is an expression of his personal style and preferences.” The Board will not affect the ability of students and their parents to make decisions about their appearance unless their decisions affect the educational program of the schools or the health and safety of the students or others. “

Fletcher and McGovern also indicated that the group had flags on the back of their vehicles, but the students were not asked to remove flags.

A student was suspended, but it was alcohol-related. The suspended student had been part of a group of students who planned to carry Trumps and flags to school the next day to demonstrate their support for the President. Initially, the students planned to take a photo in the gym. However, they were reportedly told that they could not take political photos on the school premises.

The students decided to go to Veterans Park to take the picture. They met nearby at Kum & Go.

According to several sources, Kum & Go staff told the school that a group of students were drinking beer. As a result, the student received an out of school lock and a beer can ticket on the back of the truck for four days when the group returned to high school.

A screenshot of this student’s Facebook post said, “Since people are reaching conclusions, I want to make it clear that the lock is due to an empty beer can in my pickup.”

“We constantly strive for balance and strive to help students share different ideas and viewpoints responsibly and respectfully, while creating a space where students are safe and respect each other,” said Fletcher.

More details will be reported as they become available.