According to late rock and roll historian Bon Scott of AC / DC and his Old Testament writing “Let There Be Rock”, the genre was born around 1955, when Pyotr Tchaikovsky said: “That there have sound … light … drums … guitar “, All leading to the revelation,” Let there be rock! “And although he may have had the chronology and the Coming from rock & roll completely and completely wrong, Scott perfectly captured the generally accepted origin story of the genre on the runway from 1977. Within a few years, however, this definition was already changing, as artists of the New wave and pop have started to give synthesizers and drum machines a more prominent place in their music. Now this change is reflected in a big way in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.

For the first time in the history of the organization, the majority of inductees of the year have built their legacy with more synthetic and machine-made rhythms than any other traditional means of rhythm. Of the 2020 class, only the Doobie Brothers and T. Rex had official members seated behind drum kits, while Whitney Houston, the Notorious BIG, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails all regularly constructed hits from instruments and / or sampled drum machines. . For all the hullabaloo surrounding the acts that Gene Simmons says he belongs to Rock Hall and those who do not, this group of musicians makes a statement about how rock is so much more than drums and guitar – and how it works. has been like this for decades now.

Although the electronic rock grandpa Kraftwerk once again missed the cut – they’ve been nominated six times without being noticed – their influence is palpable among the artists who will be inducted this spring. Kraftwerk was formed half a century ago in Düsseldorf and settled in a formation of four musicians who stood in an orderly row and performed their mechanical masterpieces like robots – and it is unbelievable. Synth music had already crossed into pop territory in the 60s with successful recordings by Wendy Carlos and Gershon Kingsley (“Popcorn”!), But it was Kraftwerk and some of their peers who did this its undeniably cool and a viable avenue for music. creation in the 70s. Despite this, some artists resisted. For years, Queen included the words “no synths!” In their album credits, until the new wave became fashionable and they realized they could write a great song like “Play the Game ”using machines.

Each of the artist synthesizers in this year’s class made their debut in the 80s or later, when it would have seemed crazy to write an instrument capable of anything completely. Depeche Mode was formed in the early 80s with a range of synthesizers and scored successes in their native England right out of the door with singular rhythm machines like “Dreaming of Me”, “Just Can’t Get Enough “, and” See you soon. “The first notes of” I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) “by Whitney Houston (an artist whose inclusion in Rock Hall is sure to raise Gene Simmons’ eyebrows) are a range of hand claps and wind bells before the synths in. come in. Trent Reznor built his first album and breakthrough in 1989, Pretty Hate Machine, and hit rock “Head Like a Hole”, with samplers and And the Notorious BIG became a rap phenomenon on songs like “Juicy” from 1994, which sampled the song “Juicy Fruit” from Mtume – a 1983 hit that didn’t have a live drummer to begin with.

All of these choices reflect something that John Sykes, the new president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, told Rolling Stone last year about the changing nature of the institution. “I always thought that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – which has participated in it myself for 25 years now – is no longer about just one genre of music,” he said. “It is a mind that connects with young people.”

What is more extraordinary is that this spirit appeals to the once rockist voters of Rock Hall, and electronic music finally takes hold in the Hall. In recent years, friendly synth and sample artists such as Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, 2Pac, NWA, Public Enemy and Madonna, among others, have helped open the doors to this year’s class and definition rock. Hall will surely continue to evolve in the years to come.

This change is something that particularly appeals to one of this year’s inductees, the brain of Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor. “(The spirit of rock) can be a turntable, a computer, a synthesizer, a sequencer,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “They are all tools. It is the spirit of expression and, for me, freedom and no limits to expression. This is my version of what rock means and the method of making it doesn’t need to be quantified to know where it should have this instrument. “If you don’t know, now you know …