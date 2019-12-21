Robot, Take The Wheel is the road map you need to navigate the craziness of autonomous cars

Loading...

Holidays are here, and people wonder what books they should buy from their friends and family. There are many excellent ones related to the car (I just finished Where the Suckers Moon: The Life and Death of an Advertising Campaign, it's about Subaru marketing. It's good), but right now, I'd like to focus on Robot, Take the wheel . It is a 2019 non-fiction comedy (if that is not a real category, now it is) about autonomous cars written by our own writer, artist and comedian Jason Torchinsky. Is very good.

I will begin by saying that I work with Jason, so this report will be more partial than even a car review written by a journalist lavished by a car manufacturer with boats loaded with shrimp, good wine and an excellent five-star hotel. Still, Robot, Take The Wheel: The Road to Autonomous Cars And The Lost Art Of Driving has 4.5 stars on Amazon, so my love for this book is not just a blinding bias product.

With that out of the way, let's talk about what makes this book special to my eyes, and that is the fact that it takes a mystical concept with a high tendency to overwhelm and condenses it into something humorous and relatable. Jason does this by describing the story behind previous "autonomous" vehicle efforts (like horses!), Speaking in lay terms about the technology behind how future autonomous cars could work, discussing ethics related to driverless cars. , exploring the tremendous and varied roles that truly autonomous cars could assume in society, pointing out the possible pitfalls of autonomous cars and, above all, trying to understand how humans, both socially and personally, will interact with cars that They drive themselves.

Autonomous vehicles have been around for centuries if you think about it

Among my favorite parts of the book is the talk about the history of autonomous cars. While you may be thinking that such a story should be quite short considering how new and novel the concept is, the reality is that semi-autonomous vehicles have been out for a long, long time. You just haven't noticed.

At the beginning of the first chapter of the book, "We've been here before," Jason describes the six levels of driving automation of the Society of Automotive Engineers, and then talks about how the concept of autonomous vehicle technology is really very, very old. . Hell, horses are a great example, as Jason points out:

A horse inherently knows how to stay on a road, follow a path, avoid obstacles, stop if it faces confusion or danger, make turns, look for potential dangers, etc. For what the horse trusts in the human are contributions on the desired travel speed and orientation to maintain an adequate path.

(…)

We forget how much natural processing an equine brain is doing to drag a tram along a road: it is essentially what we are trying to do now that automated vehicles (AV) do.

Then, after what I felt was a little long discussion about the first cars that could have been integrated a little better in the book, Torchinsky gives other examples of early semi-automation, including the railways:

Railways are a form of semi-automation of mechanical driving; the rails take over the tasks of steering, navigation and lane maintenance of a vehicle, an important part of the driving task

(…)

The railways were humanity's first successful deployment of a semi-autonomous vehicle, and it remains an amazing success.

And then he talks about the fascinating Whitehead Torpedo built in the 1860s:

The first vehicle capable of detecting and reacting to its surroundings was not a land vehicle, and could not transport people, only cargo, and that cargo was limited to explosives designed to blow up ships. The vehicle I am talking about is a torpedo.

(…)

… could be maintained at a constant and established depth below the surface and could remain in a fixed course towards its target. Together, these were the principles of the first crude guidance system, and the first time an inanimate object could really control its direction and compensate for its maintenance, even with the environmental inputs acting on it.

To do this, Whitehead installed pieces of equipment on the torpedo: a horizontal helm controlled by the pendulum's balance (to maintain depth) and a hydrostatic valve (a one-way pressure relief valve) and a gyroscope system that drives a helm vertical to keep it going.

Jason then plunges deeper (do you understand?) How the torpedo really worked, before discussing other autonomous vehicle projects a little more in line with what engineers are talking about today, things like the "VaMoRs" autonomous van project of Mercedes Benz of 1986 and its PROMETHEUS project, as well as the Great DARPA Challenge 2004.

By providing a clear roadmap of how the idea of ​​an autonomous vehicle has transformed from something as simple as a horse or railroad into a real vehicle with many sensors, Jason helps demystify something that, because it is usually only spoken in context of modern vehicles with complex sets of sensors: they tend to confuse people.

How autonomous vehicles work

Speaking of sensor suites, the book also includes a chapter entitled "How do they work, anyway?", In which Jason describes, in layman's terms, the sensors that enter cars without a driver. It's not that technical, so if you're an engineer looking for deep explanations about how each sensor works, this probably won't satisfy you. For any other person, it is a pleasant and easy to understand vision of what is used in modern vehicles without drivers, including ultra-sonic sensors, cameras, LIDAR, radar, GPS and how the sensor inputs are combined in what some call "sensor fusion". "To produce a" composite image of the surrounding reality. "

For example, Jason talks about how autonomous cars use cameras to understand the environment and writes:

When processing images from the camera, the car's artificial vision system must monitor and identify a number of things:

Road marks

Road limits

Other vehicles

Cyclists, pedestrians, pets, discarded mattresses and anything else on the road that is not a vehicle.

Traffic signs, traffic signs, traffic signs

Other car signaling lamps

To identify these objects and people, camera systems must determine which pixels in the image represent the background and which represent the things to which attention should be paid. Humans can do this instinctively, but a machine does not inherently understand that a matrix of colored pixels of 1600 by 1200 that we see as a Porsche 356 parked in front of the burned remains of a Carl & # 39; s Jr. is actually a vehicle parked in front of a fast food restaurant that was the victim of a fat fire.

For a computer to understand what it is seeing through its camera, several different methods must be used. Objects are identified as separate from their environment through algorithms and processes such as edge detection, which is a complex and mathematical way for a computer to look at a particular image and find where there are boundaries between areas, usually based on differences. in the brightness of the image between pixel regions.

(…)

Once individual objects are separated from their funds, they must be identified. Size and proportion are important factors in this, since most cars are, in a very approximate manner, of similar proportions and sizes, as are most people or cyclists, etc.

Jason discusses the limitations of these technologies (such as dirt that could obstruct detection capabilities), talks about why some use Lidar and others don't, and relates everything to what the average person understands: humans who use various inputs sensory (like our eyes and ears) to inform our entrances to the car to keep it centered on the lane and drive on the road safely.

Ethics

One of the most fascinating topics Jason addresses is ethics. For many, the concept of autonomous cars is not only confusing, but scary. What happens if the car makes a bad decision? God forbid, what if he and his autonomous countrymen take over the world and make us grease their zerk accessories against our wills?

Well, Jason focuses more on the first question than on the second, but it's still an important and captivating discussion.

With conventional cars, driven by humans, we take a lot of time and effort to train the organic computers that drive cars to understand that driving like an idiot or with the intention of causing harm is very, very bad. We do this through culture, religion, education and our legal system … But for machines, we will have to code these ideas.

Jason then mentions the Three Laws of Robotics by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov:

1. A robot cannot harm a human being or, by inaction, allow a human being to suffer damage.

2. A robot must obey the orders given by human beings, except when such orders conflict with the First Law.

3. A robot must protect its own existence provided that such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law

A little later, Asimov added a zero law that surpassed the other three:

0. A robot cannot harm humanity or, by inaction, allow humanity to suffer damage.

Jason also discusses the problem of the tram, in which a vehicle might have to choose between killing a few and killing many. Ultimately, he thinks the problem, often cited as an important point of friction in the development of autonomous vehicles, is a bit silly and writes:

The truth is that, in reality, I don't think the tram problem is really a likely dilemma that autonomous cars will face. Of course, they may end up in situations where the sacrifice of life is inevitable, but the idea that robotic vehicles will have access to all the information that constitutes the tram problem, specifically the number of passengers in the vehicle, in no way insured, and as such it is not likely to be a factor in the decision making of cars.

The book even includes the twenty "ethical rules for automated and connected vehicular traffic" of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Digital Infrastructure of Germany, the first set of ethical rules for autonomous cars established by any country. Here is Jason's summary of those rules:

It is suggested that robotic vehicles are really ethical

imperative if they prove safer than human-driven cars,

although they also admit that forcing people to use them is

ethically questionable (rule 6).

Human life takes precedence over animal life or property.

damage (rule 7).

All human lives have the same value and there is no specific information.

about people can affect their comparative "value".

It’s good to hear, as it addresses my recurring nightmare that

robotic vehicles will decide if it is worth saving according to

your credit score (rule 9).

Situations such as the car problem are addressed in several

of the rules (rules 5, 8 and 9) and it is suggested that when

these dilemmas arise, an independent agency must be

created to assess situations and try to "process the

learned lessons."

Semi-autonomous systems that require a human being to instantly

take control of the vehicle in emergency situations (Level

2 autonomy) are clearly discouraged and possibly prohibited

(rule 17). As you can see, Germany agrees with my evaluation

in Chapter 4 that semi-autonomy stinks.

Responsibility and responsibility must be clearly communicated to

the passengers of a vehicle (rule 16) and in the case where the car

is under autonomous control, the responsibility is governed by it

type of rules as in any product liability situation (rule 11); that

It means that the company that manufactured / sold the car is responsible.

As for the possibility of malicious piracy, the

The manufacturers of robotic vehicles are responsible for maintaining

your vehicles safe and secure as much as possible and as actively

as possible (rule 14). The rule actually suggests that automated

driving is justifiable only if vehicles can be insured,

As for you. Ideally, this means that companies face severe penalties or

even the total ban if they can't keep their systems safe.

The ethical component of autonomous vehicle development is very important, and this book does a good job helping to break it down into simple terms.

Design

"Theyn & # 39; tn & # 39; t Look Like Cars" is the title of chapter seven, in which Jason, an artist who regularly writes detailed breakdowns of new vehicle design, talks about why driverless cars, or machines robotic transport, as he likes to call them – they should look significantly different from vehicles on the road today.

And if they should look like the cars currently on the road, those cars should be vans, with Jason writing:

The idea that everyone should look forward, with attention focused on the large window in the front of the car, only makes sense if a human drives the car.

(…)

Robotic vehicles must be designed from the inside out, and those interiors must contain the maximum volume of space possible for the size of the vehicle. The best way to do this is with square shapes, which means that the ideal reference form for a robotic vehicle would be a van

Specifically, Jason believes that the Japanese trucks of the Kei class are a good place to look if you want to have an idea of ​​how the design of autonomous vehicles could turn out in the future

The reasons why cars like these thrive in Japan, and practically only in Japan, are interesting, especially in the context of how people live in very dense metropolises. Personal space in a city like Tokyo is very important, especially private personal space. A car becomes more than just transport in this context; It becomes a mobile bubble of private space that can be incredibly difficult to find otherwise.

Another fascinating concept it addresses is the aggressive design language that has been spreading like a forest fire, in recent times:

So, when you see an intimidating and angry-looking car, the desired result is that you, at least on an unconscious level, attribute those same traits to the driver. But what happens when there is no driver? Are people going to want angry and powerful-looking cars that drive alone? The whole context of the car's appearance changes once we eliminate the driver from the equation. A person who drives an aggressive-looking car may seem intimidating, at least on a certain level (the owner expects), but our knowledge that a human being has control of the thing attenuates our reaction. Centuries of human culture have given us at least some sense of understanding about the driver's possible motives, and we all collectively have enough confidence in human society and the rule of law to accept that, most likely, this person does not make us hurt.

Jason predicts that aggressive style will disappear in favor of happier cars, at least for the first generations of autonomous cars. Because many people simply don't trust robots, especially the wicked:

But once we get the driver out of the equation, I think more damage can be done. A robotic vehicle designed to appear aggressive is probably a very bad idea, at least from the point of view of public acceptance. We do not have centuries of experience to condition ourselves to trust robots. In fact, most of the popular culture surrounding robots contains a significant number of stories designed to cause fear and distrust.

Jason also argues with a series of examples that include the Tata Nano, which sold poorly but was brilliant (which was marked as a really cheap car, something that nobody really liked), will still be a factor even when people stop drive your own cars:

A safe bet is something that has always been important for car buyers: the state. A car that telegraphs how much disposable income it has, accurate or not, has always been in demand.

(…)

Actually, this works well for an interior-focused vehicle, since there is a lot of experience in the construction of luxury-focused vehicles for wealthy people who never intend to drive. From the first urban cars with chauffeur to the modern conversions of Mercedes Sprinter vans that are designed to replicate the interiors of private planes, for decades the rich have been exploring how to enjoy cars without driving them.

The tremendous potential of autonomous cars

Robot has much more, Take The Wheel, but I will end up describing a fun chapter in which Jason thinks outside the box about various uses for driverless cars.

Talk about vehicles that can expand the storage capacity of your car and even tow it:

These vehicles could also be assigned to track their human-driven car, expand their cargo capacity and act as their own personal support vehicle. They could even tow a human-driven car that has experienced a mechanical failure.

Enter the design of cargo-only vehicles:

I mentioned the concept of a cargo-only vehicle a few chapters ago, but it's worth seeing its design in more detail. An autonomous cargo-only vehicle, essentially a robot for running errands, would essentially be a cargo box with wheels. As such, it could be much smaller than a conventional car, about the size of a truck bed. In fact, the cargo area must be of this size, to allow standard sheets of plywood and other larger-scale items commonly purchased and standardized. The design of such an errand bot could be quite basic, really:

Image: Jason Torchinsky

He even talks about how road trips might work when cars drive alone, and writes:

You can download complete and curated road trips. Let's say you wanted to take the amazing Tour of the United States on the corn dogs of Charlie Day, a road trip he made and recorded where he went through thirty-seven states to find the best corn dogs in the United States. You can download the trip, perhaps with some kind of audio commentary track or music playlist, and start: the GPS route of the original trip would be played, completing with a stop at the selected corn dog palaces.

Jason also talks about how autonomous cars will be the death of "travel," as they will turn "the world into a series of destinations rather than a continuum of places, people and experiences." And he admits that he himself wants to keep driving while alive. "I would say that you can get my steering wheel out of my cold and dead hands," he writes, "but the truth is that I can't think of a worse way for any of us to spend an afternoon."

There is much more to the book, like Jason discussing why semi-autonomy, where a driver can drop the controls, but must be ready to take them when the vehicle requests it (this current system is used in several cars, including Teslas) —It is a silly concept. He suggests that, at some point, when autonomous cars become more common, human-driven cars will adapt to communicate with automotive robots. Talk about why driverless cars should have lamps on their roofs, and even describe jokes that teenagers could play in driverless cars (grazing cows!).

It's a fun book, and although it's not particularly technical, it offers exactly what Jason promises in the introduction of the book, which is:

It is not a book about the details of technology, because that changes very fast and many people much smarter than me can write those books. This book is essentially a giant thought experiment, where we will try to imagine what the arrival of autonomous vehicles means to us; how we will get along with the robots that will take over the work of our cars; how these things will look; what kind of jobs can they do; what we can expect from them; how they should act ethically; how can we have fun with them; and how those of us who love driving, manually and laboriously, can continue to do so.

