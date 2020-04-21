Robin Wright and Cary Elwes meet to announce that “Princess Bride” is going to Disney +

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes announced on Monday, April 20, that their 1987 iconic film, The Princess Bride, will be available for streaming on Disney + from May 1.

The movie stars smiled at each other in a video call shared by Disney +. Elwes asked Wright: “Are you bored?”

“No!” she exclaimed. “Are you?”

“Not really, but if I got stuck in front of the TV, I could remember some really funny things I could watch, like the Princess Bride movie we made together,” he said back.

“Hmm, is it again?” she asked.

“Disney + from May 1,” Elwes said. Then Wright asked, “Does that mean we’ll take a selfie with Mickey?” Elwes replied with a famous movie line: “They’d rather say” whatever you want, or I don’t want to have any part in it! “

“Oh, my Westley!” Wright said, laughing and smiling.

Last September, Elwes expressed his lack of interest in a potential remake of the popular film after Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra said it was joined by “very famous people” who wanted to return to the classics.

“There is a lack of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes wrote on Twitter at the time. “Too bad I could hurt this.”

Elwes referred to a scene in a film in which Wright’s Buttercup, believing Westley died, is on the verge of ending his own life with a dagger.

His character, however, is alive and well, interrupted by a line: “There is a lack of perfect breasts in this world. It would be a shame to hurt you. “

Princess Bride plays Elwes as a Westley farmer who is believed to have died after being captured by Dread Pirate Roberts while pursuing happiness to support him and his love, Buttercup. Although he believes Westley is gone, Buttercup gratefully agrees to marry the local prince and issues a chain of events that includes kidnapping, rodent living in the swamps, and Billy Crystal as a folk healer.

Princess Bride will be available for streaming on Disney + on May 1.