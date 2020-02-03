Roberton is approaching the return of the AFL

Captain Jarryn Geary continues to increase his job quota after battling a calf nickel, and the Saints believe he will likely play in at least one of the pre-season games.

Geary had a miserable year in 2019 after needing four surgeries in two months when he broke the primer against Port Adelaide on lap 11 in Shanghai.

He still has to be confirmed as a skipper for the new season. The club is expected to announce the captain and leadership group next week.

Two times the best and fairest Seb Ross is another strong contender for the role that has emerged for Geary in recent seasons and is impressed by the way he maintains his excellent shape while supporting teammates. The saints have made it clear internally that they do not feel like fellow captains.

Key striker Tim Membrey, midfielder Dan Hannebery and Roberton also formed the lead group last season.

Paddy McCartin continues to work in the gym and do laps – especially without a headache – in a year in which he hopes to recover from the headaches that have hurt his career.

23-year-old McCartin was struck off the list by the Saints last year in an agreement between the club and the player because of his persistent concussion problems. But the former Draft Pick # 1 hopes to revive his career in 2021, and overall he’s being reorganized by either St. Kilda or a rival club.