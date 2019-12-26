Roberto Firmino unleashes as Reds crush Leicester 4-0 to get 13 points ahead of the Premier League ladder

Loading...

Jumping into the inner-left position, Alexander-Arnold floated a clear center towards the back post of Brazil's Firmino to lead Liverpool in the lead in the 31st minute.

Liverpool were completely dominant but had to wait until the 71st minute to extend their lead when Alexander-Arnold's corner was managed by Caglar Soyuncu and substitute James Milner scored the penalty on the first touch of the ball.

Roberto Firmino celebrates with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Credit: Getty Images

Firmino then went 3-0, recovering and shooting home a powerfully knocked-down Alexander-Arnold before the 21-year-old finished the rout, hammering a low shot in the far corner low at the end of a quick counterattack.

Liverpool have 52 points in 18 games; Leicester have 39 points in 19 games and Manchester City are 14 points behind the leaders before their game against the Wolves on Sunday.

But Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp takes nothing for granted.

“In three days, we play with the Wolves, they have had an exceptional season. In six days, we play Sheffield United, they play an exceptional season. Then we play Everton [in FA Cup].

"After playing Tottenham, I think, then [Manchester] United. It’s really a tough schedule.

"With everything around us and what people are talking about, the greatest quality of boys is that we don't really listen.

“We are completely focused on what we need to do. I never want to party for no reason. "

