Robert Williams was a villain with Celtics' favorite vacation films

Loading...

There are basically two types of people in the world: those who think Die Hard is a Christmas film and those who think differently and are wrong. There are many subcategories within these two camps. For example, if you want to dive further into the rabbit hole, throw Gremlins in the mix and get the debate about the holiday genre going.

But the real villains and runaways are the ones who decide to interpret the idea of ​​"vacation" in the most relaxed way that can be imagined. Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa et al. are generally agreed that it is the "holiday season", a phrase, the absurdity of which is a helpful built-in inclusivity for our politically correct times.

But isn't Halloween technically a holiday that fits its name among our many worthy (and arbitrary) celebrations throughout the calendar year? This is the burning question that Robert Williams asked us when he participated in the video summary of his favorite vacation movies.

Just wait for Robert Williams' answer. It is worth it. pic.twitter.com/keEg2UDlXJ

– Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 21, 2019

While most of the guys have standard foods like Home Alone (some of which were not yet born when it was released), The Grinch and Elf, Williams took the opportunity to show his love for classic slasher flicks that can be enjoyed at any time year , This is something to think about when you meet the family on TV this season.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) boston celtics (t) nba christmas games (t) robert williams