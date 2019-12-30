Robert Saleh of the 49ers receives the first NFL head coach interview request, by report – The Reporter

Loading...

The buzz around the viability of Robert Saleh as head coach of the NFL began at the beginning of the 2019 season. Now that the regular season is over, that buzz is getting louder.

The Browns have asked the 49ers for permission to interview Saleh for his vacant position as head coach, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday morning. It is still unclear if the 49ers will accept that request or if Saleh is interested in the job.

Cleveland fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens after losing Sunday to consolidate a disappointing 6-10 season for a team full of talent for the skill position.

That talent may be tempting, but institutional instability under owner Jimmy Haslam would certainly be something that Saleh would fight with.

Two other candidates for the Browns concert are former 49ers offensive coordinators: Mike McCarthy (2005) and Greg Roman (2011-14). McCarthy was out of the NFL this season after 13 years as the Packers 'head coach, and Roman is the main candidate for several training jobs after helping redesign the Ravens' offensive in a saw operated by Lamar Jackson.

Saleh, 40, reached the Niners in 2017 after seasons in Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston. He achieved this year's outstanding defense, which became the second best defensive unit in the league for allowed yards.