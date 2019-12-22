Robert Saleh demonstrated his immense courage in San Francisco's victory over the Rams – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Because I am a sports journalist who boasts of all stereotyped failures related to the profession, I have Twitter open at all times when I cover football games.

After all, these free and fresh shots, poorly composed and composed, do not spread.

And because I am fundamentally flawed and had that page open, sometime in the second quarter, I noticed that "Robert Saleh" began to be a trend.

Given the tone of most of those tweets, I'm surprised that "Fire" has not preceded the name of the 49ers defensive coordinator.

It's a new Christmas tradition for 49ers fans: as the season ends, calls for DC's work are sung like Christmas carols. And although the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL to start the season, there they were, ringing again.

The problem that put coal in everyone's stockings on Saturday was that the 49ers couldn't stop the Rams' smuggling play in the first half.

Below, the key players at all levels of the defense and playing with a free security (possibly the most important position on the field in a Cover-3 defense) that started the season in the practice squad, Saleh had to make a Faustian treatment:

With the staff that the 49ers had on the field, they would have to deliver something to the Rams and the head coach / offensive coordinator Sean McVay in the proverbial chess game. Try to eliminate everything and you will effectively let the offense, which will always have an advantage with the NFL rules, dictate the terms of the commitment. That's not good.

So, in the first half, Saleh's risk mitigation plan, according to the 49ers defenders I talked to after the game, was to try to stand firm against the race and challenge Rams quarterback Jared Goff , to beat them out of pocket.

To the credit of Goff and McVay, he took advantage of the scheme, throwing some absolutely elite passes on the road to 14-3 and 21-10 in the first half.

No, the deal was not working and the tweets (and one can only imagine what else) were flying.

I strongly believe that players are more important than plays, but that does not mean that plays are not important. A minor coordinator, seeing that things were not working (although it should be noted that the 49ers had a part-time advantage), would have continued to play the same game, hoping for a better result.

But instead of hopes and prayers, Saleh did something, adjusting the Niners scheme to corner Goff in his pocket, where he apparently could not throw at anyone other than those directly in front of him, and grant opportunities to the Los Angeles star. running backwards, Todd Gurley, who lacks vision, explosion and wiggle, but otherwise he's pretty good.

That deal worked.

"They didn't want to be hit," Richard Sherman said of Goff and the Rams. "So they didn't go straight back … Our D-ends pushed them deeply. Saleh made a great adjustment to let the D-ends go up to the field and exert some pressure on his face."

Goff led the Rams in a touchdown touchdown in the third quarter, made a couple of pitches in the middle and escaped from the pocket once or twice, but in the second half, LA only added 10 points. They lacked the enthusiasm and rhythm they had been able to make in the first half. The 49ers defense was not dominant, but it gave the offensive the chance to win the game, which is all you can ask for at this time of year.

Yes, I am sure that all 49ers fans would prefer that the San Francisco defense be as dominant as it was at the beginning of the season, but that is an unrealistic expectation given the decreased depth of the team on the defensive line. and injuries in the second level. .

But like Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to lift his game in the most important moments of the game, Saleh's ability to adapt, on the fly, to what the opposition was showing him in a critical competition, even with a faulty list , is a legitimately rare quality in a coordinator and an excellent herald before the 49ers biggest game in years and its first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.

Therefore, apply for this type of work if you wish: I can bet that you will have two dozen job offers (also for more money) when you reach the open market.

two) The big three of the 49ers along the defensive line: Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Nick Bosa, took 51 defensive snapshots on Saturday, a noticeable decline in their workload the previous three weeks.

And although the 49ers did not record a capture against the Rams, they now have three in their last four games after averaging four in a competition in their first 11 games this season, the defensive front had more juice in the San Francisco victory, particularly in The second half.

Bosa, who had played 91 percent of the 49ers' defensive snapshots in the last three games, seemed to have a bit more explosion since he played only 73 percent of the snapshots, roughly on par with his snap percentage from the beginning of this season. He landed two of the 49ers' three hits in the backfield over Jared Goff.

Armstead, who was strong in both the running game and the passing race, also responded well to limited snapshots. He had played 90.6 percent of the snapshots in the last three weeks.

The other side of giving your best players less snapshots is that another person, someone less talented, if we are frank, needs to take those repetitions. Solomon Thomas saw a high season in snapshots on Saturday and it would be difficult to remember any of them. The difference between him and Dee Ford as Bosa's opoosite is the difference between a Prius and a Tesla in a drag race.

Kentavious Street, playing its second game in the NFL, almost doubled its instant count since its debut. He was fine.

And Jeremiah Valoaga was on the field for more than a quarter of the game, the best for him. He had a good break of passes that, truth be told, took a minute for everyone in the press box to register on Saturday.

Was it a good game for the fast pass? Not if you are looking for results similar to what you were doing in September, October and November.

But compared to what they have done since Aaron Rodgers refused to throw the ball when the Packers played at Levi's stadium, Saturday's competition was positive.

3) The era of the mobile quarterback is upon us. The offensive line game is at its lowest point of all time, at least compared to the defensive line game, throughout the NFL, a possible byproduct of open schemes at the high school and college levels, as well as the decrease in the number of players, and that means that quarterbacks are having to create their own pockets to make pitches. I'm sure 49ers fans understand this a little better after the last two games.

Lamar Jackson is an extreme example: he is a quarterback who runs first, but Russell Wilson's quarterback model, indeed backyard football, is certainly on the rise and will not go anywhere in the short term.

Just think of the number of young quarterbacks in this league that can make plays in the race: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, with more to come in the draft of this year. .

Or think about this: in the last two weeks, we've seen Matt Ryan and Jared Goff, two men running as if they didn't have knees, spent a great deal of time escaping from the pocket and passes of the 49ers (or what's left her).

But don't think that the 49ers are behind the curve: Jimmy Garoppolo can also move a little.

(Tony Romo's comparison is starting to get weird.)

Jimmy G could have posted a 40-yard run time of 4.97 seconds in the 2014 NFL Draft combination, and could have been fired six times on Saturday, some of which are his fault, but he has made some good plays this year. , the last was his drill touchdown pass to George Kittle in the last quarter of Saturday.

This, to say that he is not a statue back in his pocket.

Marcus Thompson of Athletic criticized Garoppolo in his post-match press conference on why he doesn't run a little more often.

"I don't want to (run). I prefer to pass," Garoppolo said.

"Looks like you're pretty good running," Thomson replied.

Garoppolo said: "I am decent in passing."

REPORTER: What is the determination of when you decide to use your legs?

GAROPPOLO: I don't want to. I prefer to pass …

REPORTER: Is that why you don't want to? Looks like you're pretty good running.

GAROPPOLO: I'm decent to pass. pic.twitter.com/Nhn4zI193O

