Robert Pattinson crowned as the ‘most handsome man in the world’ based on the golden ratio of beauty

According to the science of a plastic surgeon, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world!

An Instagram post from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva awarded the 33-year-old actor the handsome man of the world, after reviewing the physical proportions of his face. De Silva announced that his score was the top score compared to various other male celebrities.

“The list has been compiled using the latest automated mapping techniques,” he wrote. “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

The actor “turned out to be 92.15% accurate according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection”, the plastic surgeon added.

The Silva went on: “Henry Cavill came in second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper came in third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt … came in fourth with 90.51%.”

“(The) previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, dropped to fifth place – largely due to the effect of aging on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score gave of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiseled chin in the top ten, “he added.

The recent victory of Pattinson comes when he takes over the iconic role of Batman.

Director Matt Reeves recently revealed on Twitter that the recording had started for The Batman, the latest trilogy that will give Pattinson the titular character.

The upcoming film is planned as part of a trilogy. The Batman also plays Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

The Batman will premiere in theaters in June 2021.

View this post on Instagram

Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world according to science. The 33-year-old actor turned out to be 92.15% accurate according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who will take over the role of Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, turned out to be 92.15% accurate for the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Hollywood’s Once Upon A Time, finished fourth with 90.51% . Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, dropped to fifth place – largely due to the effect of aging on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91 %. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiseled chin in the top ten. Becks also had an almost perfect relationship in the size of his nose and lips. The list has been compiled using the latest automated card techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. With these brand new computer card techniques we can solve some mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful in planning the surgery of patients. The golden ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to everything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The principle behind this is that the closer the proportions of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. # news # beauty # plastic surgery # harleystraat # cleaning # beautiful faces # jdsgolden ratio # celeb

A post shared by Dr. Julian De Silva MD MBBS (@drjuliandesilva) on February 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM PST