Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz continue to fit into Batman’s body during the coronavirus shutdown

The superhero role is not your average role. They need a lot of work just to get in shape and look the part. It is further exacerbated by the isolation and social isolation adopted by the virus.

The stars of The Batman Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are giving people a better idea of ​​their regime and the look they have to have during an indefinite shutdown on Matt Reeves’ filming on The Dark Knight.

Pattinson was first spotted running the gym to keep up with the soft gestures he was trying to pull off during the day, taking revenge on Caped Crusader at night.

See the photos below:

Patterson was spotted today in a row.

Definitely go for the lean Batman # TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/kwTqOCik1d

– BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Source) April 24, 2020

Patterson got a foul from fans for not being able to carry his share. Right now, it seems to be mostly in the cards, unlike Ben Affleck.

Honestly, it might not be that much of a difference. By looking at Batsuit in photos set back months, most of the armor should form a physical defect.

On the other side of the coin, Zoe Kravitz spoke with Vanity Fair about how her training works. She said she had to get her head in the game and therefore worked part-time five times a week while interacting with Reeves and her coach:

“Yeah. So I mean, it’s not like a so-called studio and say, ‘Don’t get fat! But I’ve been training now for about four or five months, and the first two weeks I was disconnected, I texted the director, I texted Matt, and I was like, ‘We might have to make a smaller cat suit.’ It’s over now. So I decided to get together quickly, and I would train with my coach, David Higgins, five days a week.

This journey provided her structure and helped her gain intelligence:

And it’s great because it gives me some structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekend feel like a weekend because I don’t exercise on the weekends and it gives I’m just, oh, it’s a different kind of day. So it was great for my mental health. And the only food I have is food and wine that brings me joy now. So I actually ate whatever (f ** k) I wanted. But try to stay in shape so I don’t have to start at the beginning.

As leaked by a Kiwif woman’s outfit, tell us it’s a chic bikini with a jacket. Other newcomers say she helps out Batman and Jim Gordon, who are solving a mystery with The Riddler in the middle of it, but look out for themselves in the end.

A date for a sequel to The Batman has yet to be finalized, but the film is set to begin on October 1, 2021, in charge of the economic shutdown.

