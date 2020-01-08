Robert Pattinson and 19 other stars from Christopher Nolan's Tenet On Vacation

Loading...

We know practically nothing about Christopher Nolan’s next sci-fi blockbuster, Tenet. Although the first trailer has recently fallen, we still remain in the dark over the plot of the film.

However, we do know that it plays Robert Pattinson, BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. We also know that these A-list stars are all avid world travelers. Some have to travel for work, while the rest loves to explore.

The following list gives details about the adventures of the stars of Tenet from Antigua to Sydney. From Estonia to Vancouver. Seriously, these thespians cover almost the entire world. This is appropriate because Tenet seems to cover a lot of territory, not unlike Nolan’s earlier films Inception and The Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson and 19 other stars of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet are on holiday without further ado.

20 Robert Pattinson showed off his blockbuster on holiday in Antigua

Twilight fans will have to let Robert Pattinson evolve from his Edward Cullen character. After all, he plays Batman and an unnamed action star in Tenet. Here is the stud in Antigua in early 2018, which is preparing its body for its upcoming physical roles. While there, Pattinson stayed in a house owned by a member of the Soul to Soul band.

19 John David Washington Hung With Daddy Denzel In Portofino, Italy

Although his name says it all, not many people know that BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is the son of the Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. Here he is with his father celebrating the 2010 anniversary of Denzel on the coast of Italy. According to Hollywood Life, the family enjoyed hunting life as they sailed through the absurdly beautiful Portofino.

18 Aaron Taylor Johnson bows his insane body to his cougar wife in Turkey

The Daily Mail saw nocturnal animals and Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor Johnson on the coast of Turkey with his much older wife Sam in 2018. There, the couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. There is no doubt that Aaron will win himself a few more thirsty fans when Tenet comes out in July.

17 Elizabeth Debicki absolutely surprises us in Milan

The Great Gatsby, Widows and Peter Rabbit star Elizabeth Debicki wow fans in February 2019. According to Just Jared, she was showing off her Max Mara clothing while attending Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Although the whole of Italy is known for its fashion, Milan is perhaps the center of the fashion world.

16 John David Washington and Robert Pattinson have a wild night out in Estonia while filming Tenet

According to RobertPattinson.au.com, the Twilight and Lighthouse star took a hard hit with his Tenet co-star while filming in Estonia. He and John David Washington stumbled through the colorful alleys in Tallin and stopped just to take the strange photo with their admiring fans. Clearly Twilight mania reached every corner of the planet.

15 Robert Pattinson makes us swoon in Sydney, Australia

Robert Pattinson has traveled to beautiful Sydney, Australia many times. Here he looks mighty while posing at a Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 photocall, according to Just Jared. Since he arrived from England the day before this photo was taken, he looked pretty good.

14 John David Washington brings the gold home to Cannes

John David Washington has played a few roles, including in HBO’s Ballers, but his breakthrough role was in Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman. According to Business Wire, the thespian received a STAR meter for his work in the film. He received this prize while attending the 71st annual Cannes film festival in 2018.

13 Elizabeth Debicki makes friends with cross spiders in Sydney, Australia

According to Got Celeb, the Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy star did a photo shoot for The Sydney Morning Herald. Although most people would not have a problem taking a photo shoot next to a giant spider web, Elizabeth showed us that she was really brave. After all, Australia is home to a lot of poisonous spiders.

12 Aaron Taylor Johnson Zip-Lines Across Mountains in Vancouver, B.C.

One of the many good things about Vancouver, B.C. is that you can drive from the city to the mountains in about an hour. There you can go skiing, hiking and do a variety of wilderness activities, including ziplining. According to Just Jared, Aaron Taylor Johnson did exactly that during a visit to the beautiful Canadian city in 2013.

11 Clémence Poésy was quite pregnant in Paris

Only last September, Clémence Poésy, French actor and star of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Tenet, was she spotted by swinging her baby bump in Paris. Until now, the media did not know that she was pregnant with her second child. But she thought the Stella McCartney fashion show was the right place to do it.

10 Sir Kenneth Branagh brings a great class to Sydney

Sir Kenneth Branagh brought a number of important classes to Syndey, Australia in 2017. According to The Daily Mail, the legendary actor and Tenet star were not dealing with promoting his film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Like any good tourist, Sir Kenneth made the time to pose with the iconic Opera House.

9 Robert Pattinson tries to hide FKA twigs in Miami, Florida

After having been with Kristen Stewart for many years, Robert Pattinson joined the musician FKA Twigs. According to E! News, the couple was seen on the white sandy beaches in Miami, Florida. But as soon as they knew the paparazzi were looking at them, they went out of their way to hide …

8 Aaron Taylor Johnson was like his wife’s child in St. Barts

Love transcends age. We accept that. But we still can’t help but raise our eyebrows with these photos of Tenet star Aaron Taylor Johnson on vacation in St. Barts in 2011. After all, he really looks like he could be her son. According to AaronTaylorJohnson.net the shredded thespian was there with his wife and child.

7 Michael Caine and his wife are completely pampered in the Caribbean

Sir Michael Caine is featured in many Christopher Nolan films. Almost all of them. It is therefore not surprising that he has joined the cast of Tenet. After filming, he enjoyed his salary with his wife in the Caribbean. According to Hollywood Pipeline, the pair received foot rubs while playing in the sand with composer Andrew Llyod Webber.

6 Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington Film Principle in North London

Everest and Widows star Elizabeth Debicki was noticed by Got Celeb who filmed some final scenes for Tenet in early 2019. In the photos she is accompanied by her co-star John David Washington and their director, Christopher Nolan. The three nestled close to the brick walls that are endemic to historic North London.

5 Robert Pattinson gets out at Twilight Fans in Vancouver

According to Just Jared, Robert Pattinson spent a lot of time in Vancouver, B. C. filming all Twilight films. During that time he actually became a local celebrity. That is why it was quite normal to see him get out during the lively winter months when the films were recorded.

4 French actor Clémence Poésy finds a mysterious man in New York City

Clémence Poésy spends most of her time in London and in parts of France where she was born. So it’s unusual to see her in New York. But Just Jared saw her there in 2012. She roamed the busy streets with a handsome mysterious man. There is probably no better place on earth to meet a tall dark stranger than the Big Apple.

3 Michael Caine and his wife make a work trip in Hawaii much more fun

With more than 100 films under his belt, Sir Michael Caine certainly deserves a vacation or two. According to The Daily Mail, the legendary actor did exactly that in 2010. Caine was filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island on Oahu, but once he had packed, he extended his time on the tropical islands to do some diving experiences in to have the ocean.

2 Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Do Glastonbury Music Festival in style

Many celebrities come to Pilton, Somerset, England to attend Glastonbury Festival. According to Just Jared, Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Sam were among the famous faces in line to see contemporary musical actors, comedy shows, circus performances, and cabaret.

1 Christopher Nolan made friends in Mumbai while filming Tenet

After completing an expensive and ambitious shoot for Tenet in Mumbai in 2018, Christopher Nolan took the time to enjoy the city. According to The International Business Times, the acclaimed writer / director also attended a dinner where he made friends with director Kamal Haasan.