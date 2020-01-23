Robert Kraft came to Tom Brady on Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect / Landmark-Media

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was very quiet until then when he pulled out longtime star quarterback Tom Brady. That changed on Tuesday afternoon.

It was not a press conference or even a session interview with a local sports organizer. In fact, it happened in an instant.

At one of the fastest soundbites you’ve ever seen with Patriots owner Rober Kraft, TMZ Sports Kraft asked a question that all Patriots fans are currently trying to answer: “Will we keep Tom in New England, Bob?”

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Kraft’s answer? “We are planning to!”

These three simple words that Kraft uttered during his ride made patriot fans all over the world hope that their favorite quarterback of the past two decades could possibly meet New England again.

Robert Kraft gives Patriot’s nation hope, “We’re planning to bring Tom back!” Https: //t.co/UMUAvACA1d

– TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 22, 2020

While Brady hits the free agency market at 4:00 p.m. on March 18. Until then, ET, New England had exclusive bargaining rights with Brady.

Technically, Brady, along with all of the freelance NFL agents, can start talking to other teams on March 16, when the NFL’s open manipulation phase begins.

However, if Brady got a great deal in the two days before the free agency started, the patriots could put it together as they please.

Kraft has not said anything about Brady’s situation since the Patriots’ defeat against the Tennessee Titans. Kraft said that when Brady returns to New England and ends his career where it started, it could be “hope and prayer”.

2020 is the first time in Brady’s career that he’s on the free market. It will be interesting to see which teams take a step forward after the free agency starts.

The teams that are said to land Tom Brady in this offseason include Indianapolis Colts, L.A. Chargers, and Tennessee Titans.