Robert F. Hyde, partner of Parnas, followed the movements of the ambassador evacuated to Kiev: Docs

On the eve of a Senate trial to remove President Trump, House Democratic investigators released a wealth of documents obtained from the phone of Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, responsible for carrying out key elements of the plot for lobby the new president. of Ukraine to do political favors to Trump.

The published evidence includes breathtaking new details about several parts of the story re-enacted during the removal investigation – in particular Giuliani’s campaign to fire Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine who said she had was ousted after being targeted in what she described as a smear campaign for Trump and his allies.

In a March 2019 exchange, Robert F. Hyde, a Trump donor and Republican candidate for Congress whose involvement in the Ukraine saga has not been detailed before, sent texts to Parnas implying that he had access to people spying on Yovanovich in Kiev, according to newly published documents.

“They know she is a political puppet,” said Hyde. “They will let me know when it moves … They are ready to help you if you / we want a price.”

“I guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money … what I was told,” said Hyde. Parnas replied: “LOL”.

A photo of Hyde on Parnas ‘phone matches that of the Connecticut Republican running for office in the United States, and Parnas’ lawyer Joseph A. Bondy confirmed to the Daily Beast that it is much from the same Hyde. Up to this point, Hyde was best known for an offensive tweet about Senator Kamala Harris who was widely condemned.

Reached out to comment on The Daily Beast’s text messages Tuesday night, Hyde texted, “Bull Schiff is a giant b * tch.”

The documents also contain new information about pressures for a Ukrainian-led investigation explicitly targeting the Biden family. Parnas returned a photo of a note, written on letterhead from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna, which includes an instruction to “do” so that Zelensky announces that “the Biden affair will do the under investigation ”.

The note, whose authenticity has been confirmed by Parnas’s counsel, also reads like “starting” to communicate with Zelensky without Victor Pinchuk and Ihor Kolomoisky, two influential Ukrainian oligarchs.

In addition, Parnas texted Yuriy Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian prosecutor who pushed discredited theories about Yovanovich’s supposed hostility to Trump. According to a March 2019 text message, Lutsenko appeared to link Yovanovitch’s dismissal to a commitment to probe the Bidens.

“It’s just that if you don’t make a decision about Madam, you are questioning all my announcements, including about B,” Lutsenko wrote to Parnas.

The exchange took place when Lutsenko announced the reopening of an investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company linked to Hunter Biden that Trump and his allies like Rudy Giuliani described as the epicenter of the alleged corruption of the Biden family. Lutsenko later reversed the course and said there was no basis for action against the Bidens.

In addition, messages between Parnas and Giuliani suggest that Giuliani thought he had Trump’s support to reverse a decision to refuse a US visa for Viktor Shokin, the former senior Ukrainian prosecutor as the then vice president Biden and others had called for removal.

“I can revive it,” said Giuliani. “It’ll work, I don’t have number 1,” an apparent reference to Trump.

The documents also indicated that Parnas and his friends had conspired to charge the Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash with firing Lanny Davis – a longtime Democratic lawyer – from his legal team. A photo of a Ritz Carlton notebook in Vienna, where Firtash lives while fighting extradition to the United States, showed a T-chart with “Joe / Victoria” on one side and “Lanny Davis “on the other. Under the Davis column, it said “get rid of Lanny Davis (nicely)”. Davis told the Daily Beast that his shooting was, in fact, enjoyable.

“The start went well, but I have never met Parnas in my life,” he said. “I would add that my role was limited to serving as a criminal defense lawyer to correct the public record, having nothing to do with politics. It was my red line, and I am sad about what has happened to Mr. Firtash since. “

Notepad column “Joe / Victoria” says husband-wife duo “will make deal or be fired” – apparently referring to efforts to end long-standing DOJ criminal charges against Firtash on corruption charges.

The tabling of documents from the House of Democrats comes a day before President Nancy Pelosi is about to officially send the two articles of impeachment against Trump, adopted on December 19, to the Senate so that he can start his trial.

In a statement accompanying the release of new information, the chairs of the House’s Democratic committees that investigated the impeachment investigation said the evidence “confirmed what we already know: the President and his associates put pressure on Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically. ”

Presidents – some of whom, such as representatives Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, are likely to pursue the case against Trump in the Senate – wrote that the information on Parnas’ phone alone suggested that the administration is hiding much more evidence overwhelming. The administration has blocked summonses to hand over much of the material cited by Congress for its investigation.

“There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump refuses to provide to Congress,” they said.

In October, Parnas was arrested by federal authorities while trying to leave the United States. A subpoena was issued shortly after for documents in his possession relating to the Ukrainian case. Later that month, he told house investigators that he wanted to comply with their investigation.

