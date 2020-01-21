Robert Downey Jr.’s post-Marvel career has already started in an interesting way. First, the former iron man chose to lend his unfortunate banana trademark Dolittle, which featured the actor alongside a menagerie of gay talking animals. And then, while promoting film, Downey Jr. appeared on the curriculum of all elementary school students, The Joe Rogan experience. There, the actor and podcaster discussed a former role for Downey: Australian method actor Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder, a character who sparked controversy by having a “pigmentation modification” procedure while ‘he was preparing to play a black character. Downey seemed aware that he was touching on a touchy subject, but his solution seemed to be to talk a lot without saying anything.

“I think Sean Penn passed it on or something like that – maybe wisely,” said Downey, as first reported by Indiewire, when Ben Stiller first approached him for the role in the 2008 film. “And I thought, ‘Yeah … I’m going to do it after Iron Man. And then I started to think, “It’s a terrible idea; wait a minute. “” But then came a revelation: “So I said to myself,” Hold on, man, become real here, where is your heart? And my heart is, a], I go black for a summer on my mind, so there is something in me for me. The other thing is that I remember the nature of the artists’ crazy self-hypocrisy and what they think they are allowed to do on occasion – just my opinion. “

It’s unclear why Downey felt that playing a white man with a black face would allow him to “go black for a summer” – or why he thought such a feeling would mean his heart was in the right place. Anyway, he praised Stiller, comparing the director of satire to Charlie Chaplin, Francis Ford Coppola and David Lean. “He knew exactly what the vision was for all of this; he executed it. Said Downey. “It was impossible not to be an offensive nightmare for a movie, and 90% of my black friends say to themselves” Man, that was great. “”

“What about the remaining ten percent?” Asked Rogan.

“You know, I can’t disagree with them, but I know where my heart was,” said Downey. “And I think it’s never an excuse to do something that is out of place and out of time, but for me it was just putting on one, it was an explosive cap – and by the way, I think White Chicks came out shortly after, and I was like, “I love it! It was awesome! “So, you know.”

On several occasions during the interview, Rogan appeared to cry that blackface is essentially unwanted in Hollywood these days. “I don’t think you can blackface anymore,” he said at one point. “I mean, we almost lost the Prime Minister of Canada because he made a brownface.” Later, he seemed to complain that Tropic Thunder “might be the last time we see a studio try its luck on a guy wearing a blackface … and the prolific use of the word “delay”. ”

“It’s an interesting and necessary meditation on,” Where’s the pendulum? “” Proposed Downey at one point. “Why is the pendulum correct? Where is the pendulum which cuts perhaps a little what could be perceived as a heart in the right place, an opening of its time? But again, I mean, you know, there is a moral clause here on this planet. and it’s a big price to pay, and I think having a moral psychology is a job. So sometimes you just have to say “Yeah, I missed”. Again, not in my defense, but Thunder in the tropics was sure how bad. So I take exception. “

