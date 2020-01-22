As is well known, Robert Downey Jr. wore a black face in the 2012 film Tropic Thunder, in which he played an Australian actor who darkened his skin to play a black soldier in a war movie.

The 54-year-old actor recently discussed the controversial role in the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and said he believed the comedy triggered a very necessary conversation that was more than up-close.

“I think it’s never an excuse to do something that isn’t in the right place and at the right time, but for me it went beyond the limit [the problem],” Downey Jr. said. “I think having a moral psychology is a job. Sometimes you just have to say, “Yes, I did it.” In my defense, “Tropic Thunder” is about how wrong [black face] is, so I make exceptions. “

Although he believes that the Blackface in “Tropic Thunder” ultimately served a purpose, he was still hesitant to accept the role when it was originally offered by director Ben Stiller. His mother Elsie Ford was also worried.

“My mother was horrified,” Downey Jr revealed .. “‘Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, me too, mom.’ “

He continued, “When Ben called and said,” Hey, I’m doing this thing “- you know, I think Sean Penn passed it on or something. Maybe with care. And I thought,” Yeah, I do and that I’m doing Iron Man. “Then I started thinking,” This is a terrible idea, wait a minute. “

“Tropic Thunder” stars Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller and Jack BlackPA Images via Getty Images

The star continued to joke about wanting the opportunity to “be black for a summer.”

“I thought, ‘Well, dude, really get here, where’s your heart? My heart is … I’m going black in my head for a summer, so there’s something in there for me. “

He continued, “The other thing is that I can maintain the insane self-centered hypocrisy of artists and what they sometimes think I do against nature.”

Downey Jr. also noted that the majority of his black friends had no problem with the part, while acknowledging those who had problems.

“[Ben] knew exactly what the vision for it was, he carried it out, it was impossible that it was not an offensive nightmare for a movie,” Downey Jr. continued. “And 90 percent of my black friends said,” Dude, that was great. “I can’t disagree [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart is.”

Downey Jr. was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award and lost all three to Heath Ledger for “The Dark Knight”.