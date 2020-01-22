Robert Downey Jr. does not regret Tropic Thunder Blackface

Robert Downey Jr. recently participated in the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (IndieWire) and discussed his controversial role as Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder in 2008, making him appear black in much of the film. The highlights are below.

About the mother shocked by the role: “My mother was shocked,” Downey Jr. said. “Bobby, I’m telling you, I have a bad feeling about this. I thought,” Yes, me too, Mom. “When Ben called and said,” Hey, I’m doing this thing “- think Sean Penn had passed it on or something. Maybe wisely. And I thought, “Yes, I’ll do that and I’ll do that after Iron Man.” Then I started thinking, “This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.” Then I thought, “Ah, man, really come here, where is your heart? My heart is … I’m turning black for a summer in my mind, so there is something for me. The other thing is that I am remember the crazy hypocrisy of the artists and what they think they may do from time to time, in my opinion. “

About the role that the ceiling blew on the question: “(Ben) knew exactly what the vision was, he carried it out, it was impossible not to be an offensive nightmare for a movie,” continued Downey Jr. “And 90% of my black friends were like” Guy, that was great. “I don’t disagree with (the other 10 percent), but I know where my heart is. I think it’s never an excuse to do something that is out of place and not on time, but for me (it “I think moral psychology is work. Sometimes you just have to say,” Yes, I collapsed. “In defense,” Tropic Thunder “tells how great (blackface) is, so I take an exception.”

Downey Jr. was eventually nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards for that role.