Robert Downey Jr. dines at the end of Iron Man and may come back

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aarFJYtmWsY (/ embed)

It all ends, but when it comes to Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s especially difficult to let go.

Robert Downey Jr. visited Today on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming move to Dolittle, and host Hoda Kotb had to ask – is he sad about the end of Iron Man?

“To be honest, now that I’m middle-aged, you look at the back nine and say, ‘Oh, that’s part of the journey while you … that things are ending. Downey replied.

This may be true for Avengers: Endgame (and the sadder parts of Spider-Man: Far From Home), but Kotb pointed out that things – especially movie franchises – rarely end these days.

“Everyone keeps opening a door and saying, ‘Maybe?'”, She pointed out. “Do you keep it open?”

“That could be – what do you call it? – the stages of grief? “Downey replied.” I’m not sure … I’m so pleased, just that, I ended up where I did it. I am very lucky that I am not the type who – I want to try to keep it noble. We will see.”

Dolittle will be released in theaters on January 17th

