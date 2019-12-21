Robert De Niro said he wanted a "bag full of S * it" to meet Trump In The Face

Loading...

Donald J. Trump has few fans in Hollywood – it's pretty much just Scott Baio and Dean Cain – but his perhaps most famous critic is Robert De Niro. The two-time Oscar winner has never said how he feels about the 45th President (or his Fox News critics), and he hasn't calmed down in the three years in office. De Niro's latest dissent: He wants the president to get a "bag full of it" in the face.

According to Complex, De Niro, who was currently honored for Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", appeared on Michael Moore's podcast, which was discontinued on Friday as he considered how he hopes Trump could get the humiliation he deserves. Moore started and said, "It would feel good to hit him – not hurt him – just hit him in the face." De Niro went to the next level. "I'd like to see a bag right on his face," said De Niro. "Hit him in the face.

"Let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he has to be humiliated, ”added De Niro. "He has to be humiliated by anyone who is his political opponent."

The former Jake LaMotta was not yet finished. "I always say lowlife because he's a lowlife. He's not a pig. I called him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, nothing. He's a shame for humanity, if you will. "

De Niro's comments came two days after Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives. A trial against the Senate, in the course of which he will leave office or not leave office, will follow. They also came three days after he was at The View, saying among other things that he would reject his children if they voted for him, which he assured everyone that they would not.

And, of course, who could forget one of De Niro's earliest Trump attacks: the one before the 2016 election, where he just went off and called a "punk" while he was recording what was supposed to be a share plea for voting? a "dog", a "pig", a "dog" and that he wants to "hit him in the face".

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55fJ0FgPSQk (/ embed)

(About complex)

(tagsToTranslate) culture (t) michael moore (t) robert de niro (t) trump