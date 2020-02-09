Robert Conrad, star of ‘The Wild Wild West’, dies at the age of 84

The actor Robert Conrad, the star of the television series “Hawaiian Eye”, “The Wild Wild West” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep” during a career spanning almost five decades, which also featured occasional feature films, died in Malibu, California. He was 84 years old.

Conrad played at least one series in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, a rare achievement for a television star.

He made his pilot debut in the 1958 film “Thundering Jets” and appeared in 15 films, leaving the greatest impression in 1975 when he starred in “Murph the Surf” and in 1979 John Dillinger in “The Lady” red. “But Conrad was far more represented on television.

In 1959 Conrad signed a contract with Warner Bros., and the studio cast the young actor with Anthony Eisley in the Honolulu-directed detective show “Hawaiian Eye”, which ran from 1959 to 1963. Conrad played the half-Hawaiian P.I. Tom Lopaka and as a character in three episodes of “77 Sunset Strip”.

The actor did not have to wait long to become the star of another successful series, Michael Garrison’s “The Wild Wild West”, which ran on CBS for four seasons from 1965. In this innovative mix of Western and science fiction genres – what you would now call steampunk – Conrad played the charming secret service agent James T. West, who drove through the Old West with his partner Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin) in a gadget-controlled passenger train and in 19th century James Bond style fought against villains. The show was also known for its well-choreographed combat sequences, in which Conrad’s west almost always overtook a large number of enemies.

1969 ended the year “Wild Wild West” – canceled because it was too violent – and Conrad starred in the telepic “DA: Murder One”, which led to a follow-up film and a short film from 1971. 72 series called “The DA” The actor played a spy in another short-lived series, ABC’s “Assignment Vienna” in the 1972/73 season.

Conrad had more success with NBC’s “Baa Baa Black Sheep” (later known as the “Black Sheep Squadron”), which fictionalized the experiences of Assmajor Gregory “Pappy” Boyington (whom Conrad played) and the fighter squadron he led in the south , Stephen J. Cannell’s entertaining show took various freedoms in relation to the reality of the war in the Pacific: After the pressure from the network to improve ratings, producers introduced a group of seductive but fictional nurses to the island the Black Sheep Squadron was based.

The series ran for two seasons from 1976 to 1978, but was repeatedly broadcast in syndication and in branches such as the History Channel.

Conrad played a French-Canadian fur trader in NBC’s epic mini-series “Centennial” in 1978 and played in 1979 in the short-lived spy series “A Man Called Sloane” for the network. The actor returned in 1979 as James West to two telepics, “The Wild Wild West Revisited” and “More Wild Wild West”, 1979 and 1980, respectively.

Conrad founded his own production company in the early 1980s, and most of his small screen work from then on was done in series or other work produced by A. Shane Co. The book adaptation “Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy” appeared first. “

The 1982 NBC Telepic, produced by Conrad’s daughter Joan Conrad, caused controversy just like Liddy’s book. “Robert Conrad’s title role is impressive and uncompromising,” the New York Times said, but the reviewer complained that “much of the television portrait could be interpreted as admirable. Mr. Liddy is portrayed as a patriot, a staunch defender of law and justice Order. He refuses to compromise his principles. “

Some saw an uncomfortable resemblance between the Watergate criminal and the actor who portrayed him. The film’s Rovi review states: “Robert Conrad plays the role of G. Gordon Liddy like the proverbial glove in this macho-powered biopic.” In 1982, People magazine said: “Robert Conrad portrays the arrogant Watergate tough G. Gordon Liddy with steel eyes in a kind of inspired typography.”

Conrad often seemed to be on a lifelong mission to prove that he was tough and tough. Simultaneously with his acting career, he completed a short, unbeaten career as a professional boxer in the early 1960s. In “The Wild Wild West” Conrad did almost all of the dangerous stunts himself until a serious accident while filming an episode brought him to the hospital late in the third season.

For his work on “The Wild Wild West” Conrad was inducted into the Hollywood Stuntmens Hall of Fame as one of only six actors.

In the 1970s, he was probably best known for a number of commercials for Eveready Batteries in which he appeared: in the first advertisement, which aired in 1977, Conrad was shown in boxing gloves hitting a punching bag; Then he posed with a battery on his shoulder and said, “I dare to break it off! I dare to compare anyone’s battery to Alkaline Power Cells.” Although the advertising was mocked on “Saturday Night Live” and elsewhere, the wink at the end of the commercial indicated that Conrad was enjoying his image.

Pride in his athletic abilities was a clear part of Conrad’s confident and charismatic accomplishments, and he also appeared as “Battle of the Network Stars” (he was the NBC team captain), “Superstunt”. Celebrity Challenge of the Sexes “and” Circus of Stars # 2 “.

His confrontation with Gabe Kaplan, star of “Welcome Back, Kotter” and the ABC team captain, in the 1976 edition of “Battle of the Network Stars” led to a moment of humiliation famous for Conrad: the latter consisted of a one-on-one fight 100-yard shot with Kaplan after a call that went against the NBC team, but Kaplan blew Conrad over during the improvised race to win manageably.

When Conrad described a meeting with Jimmy Hoffa about a proposed film in which he portrayed the union leader, he reminded the Chicago Tribune that Hoffa “was no different from me and had an aggressive, high-spirited attitude.”

Konrad Robert Falkowski was born in Chicago. His mother was Jackie Smith, the first advertising director for Mercury Records.

He never graduated from high school, went to work early as a teamster, and sang briefly in a nightclub, but spent a year at Northwestern U., where he was interested in acting. Conrad spent a year in New York and finally found his way to Los Angeles in 1957.

Conrad’s later series efforts were “High Mountain Rangers” in 1987, briefly “Jesse Hawkes” in 1989, and “High Sierra Search and Rescue” in 1995, all by his production company, which also produced telepics, including “Two Fathers’ Justice”. “Charley Hannah”, “Glory Days”, “Mario and the Mob” and “Sworn to Vengeance”.

In 1996, Conrad played a supporting role as Officer Hummell in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s feature film “Jingle All the Way”.

He was also an occasional director and writer who directed three episodes of Black Sheep Squadron, among others. Collecting credits for a series of “Hawaiian Eye” and the 1984 telepic “Hard Knox”; and co-directed and co-screenplay 1967 western feature film “The Bandits”.

In 2003, Conrad was convicted of DUI after a car accident that left him partially paralyzed and seriously injured the other driver. In an opposition agreement, he was sentenced to six months of house arrest.

Conrad unsuccessfully ran for the Screen Actors Guild presidency in 2005.

Since 2007 he has moderated a program on the CRN Digital Talk Radio.

Conrad was married and divorced twice, the second time to LaVelda Fann, who has appeared in a number of Conrad productions. He is survived by eight children, including the producer’s daughter Joan, sons Christian and Shane, and daughter Nancy, all actors, and at least 19 grandchildren.

