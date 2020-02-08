Robert and Anny caught filming – is it for Happily Ever After?

Will we see Robert and Anny more at the 90 Day Fiance? It seems so! Credit: TLC

Subscribe to our 90-day newsletter from Fiance!

The seventh season finale of 90 Day Fiance is just around the corner, but Robert and Anny have just been seen filming. Does this mean that a spin-off is in your future? It seems so!

With just one more episode and a two-part Tell All, Robert and Anny’s time on the 90-day fiance was almost over. However, it looks like the couple might be on their way to Happily Ever After.

The fifth season of Fiance’s 90-day spin-off is in the works. Spoilers indicate that Tania and Syngin are on the way to more reality TV fun. And now it really looks like Robert and Anny are joining them.

Robert and Anny on 90-day fiance: all the best forever?

Photos of the couple filmed at a Monkey Joe’s near Orlando were shared by 90 Day Fiance bloggers and podcasters @fraudedbytlc on Instagram. Robert, Anny and the charming Bryson Springs were seen in them at the indoor party and while playing.

A full camera team was also seen at Monkey Joe. And since Robert and Anny cannot technically film for another network as long as they have a 90 Day Fiance contract, the only explanation we can come up with is that they have to do something for Happily Ever After unless it does Case is I’m just filming an update or web special, but that seems less likely.

Several photos are included in this 90 day fiance spoiler. Scroll through @fraudedbytlc’s entire Instagram post to see the trio both inside and outside the house, where it looks like they’re filming some kind of confessional.

Robert and Anny in season 7 of 90 Day Fiance

At the end of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny are one of the last couples to get married.

The latest glimpses of Fiance’s 90-day finale have shown that Robert is hesitant as he prepares to get a grip on the Dominican beauty. In a preview clip, he stops everything and says that he can’t do this right now. Does this mean Robert is canceling the deal, or is another surprise planned?

Fans of this couple should definitely sign up for the last episode of the season and the upcoming two-part film Tell All to see exactly what happens to Robert and Anny. Then get ready for more of this couple in the summer because it really looks like they’re coming back.

90-day fiance is broadcast on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.