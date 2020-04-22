Robbie Keane At last Clears up Celtic Thriller

ROBBIE KEANE has ultimately cleared up a person of the longest jogging jokes in soccer – what staff did Robbie essentially support as a boy.

Keane signed for Celtic on bank loan for six months again in 2010, in what was a remarkable deadline working day coup for the club. At the time, Robbie insisted he was in dreamland and that he was in point a Celtic enthusiast.

“The club is large.

“I am a Celtic fan and did not have to check with considerably about it.

“I always wished to play for Celtic and it functions for all parties.”

Keane would enjoy in a hapless Celtic side, headed up by Tony Mowbray who didn’t past the time. Neil Lennon came in and experienced to decide up the parts for the club right after that.

The striker would go on his way that summer months. Most clubs Robbie has signed for he’s been inclined to bouts of hyperbelly, providing way to individuals mocking him when it arrived to indication for another club.

Talking to Sky Sporting activities not long ago – Robbie eventually came thoroughly clean and admitted he was not a Celtic supporter but as a substitute a Liverpool supporter.

“I just adore football!” Robbie informed Sky as cited by SunSport.

“I think it was distinct to see that I was a Liverpool supporter so I was really, very lucky to have had the possibility to have performed with them.”

The Irishman scored some cracking aims when he was at the club, but it is apparent to see he was receiving admirers onside and was maybe a Celtic admirer in the similar way others pretend to be from the Leading League.