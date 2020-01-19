Rob Lowe was roasted for wearing an NFL hat for the Packers vs 49ers game

Rob Lowe is a man full of secrets.

The 55-year-old “911: Lone Star” actor attended the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game in California on Sunday without revealing which team he chose.

Lowe sat in the stands, wearing a black shirt, black jacket, and generic NFL logo hat – and was immediately blamed on social media for his choice.

“Some people cheer for a team. Rob Lowe cheers the sign, ”tweeted Barstool Sports.

Others quickly piled up. “Rob Lowe may be the first person in history to wear an NFL hat to an NFL game,” said one person. “Hello, I’m Rob Lowe and when I watch football, I’m looking for the NFL,” tweeted another. One third found the choice absolutely credible: “Rob Lowe, who wears a hat with the NFL logo, feels correct. I firmly believe that he likes all 32 teams equally and wants only the best for the league.”

The native American from Virginia made fun of the game in which the 49ers won 27-0 at half-time. “I didn’t think my hat was the most interesting part of this game,” he replied on Twitter.

Perhaps Lowe will make his affiliation clearer when he attends the Super Bowl next month.