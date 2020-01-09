Rob Lowe plays the lead role as Austin firefighter in a new TV program - Entertainment & Life - Austin 360

Loading...

PASADENA, California – Rob Lowe knows something about the vital roles of first responders, and he brings it to TV with his newest role.

He plays with Liv Tyler in “9-1-1: Lone Star” as a New York firefighter who moves to Austin to launch a fire station from the ground.

Lowe lives in Santa Barbara, California, which has withstood forest fires and floods in recent years. The actor has hosted and fed firefighters and police on his property.

“I was really interested in why these men and women do what they do, what does it mean to them, how do they sleep in the dirt for weeks when it comes down to it and the kind of hours they pull,” Lowe told a TV critics Tuesday. “It was a coincidence that I had that in my own life that led to this.”

Lowe said he already knew medical lingo from his time on ‘Code Black’, a CBS series that was broadcast from 2016-18. “9-1-1: Lone Star” marks his return to a leading role on American TV for the first time in four years; it is the first network series from Tyler.

Lowe’s favorite part of the new show is: “It’s the only networking procedure that you see where the male hero is obsessed with men’s skin care.” There is a keto diet joke in the pilot (Lowe promotes the Atkins eating plan and has his own skin care line in real life).

Ryan Murphy (“Nip / Tuck”), Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear created and co-executive produced the show.

“Let’s face it, I’m no stranger to look in the mirror,” Lowe said. “They knew how to write for me, so all that crazy stuff is probably from those who know me as well as I do.”

Murphy once wrote a role in “Nip / Tuck” for Lowe, but his agents never passed it on to the actor, although he loved the show.

“It’s the humor, the madness, the randomness that we can incorporate into this,” said Lowe. “There is a lot of‘ Nip / Tuck ’in this.”

The series debuted on January 19 on Fox after the NFC championship, with a second episode broadcast on January 20 in regular game time, 7:00 PM.

In preparation for the role, Lowe trained with a Los Angeles Fire Department unit near Dodger Stadium. But his famous face was a problem with real victims.

“People are like:” I don’t feel safe while Rob Lowe is standing there. I don’t feel like the real experts showed up, “he said with a smile.