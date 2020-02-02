Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek are candid about agreements for the game

It was not always smooth sailing for former Patriot’s tight end Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek, especially before the game days.

During a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” during the Super Bowl weekend, host Jenny McCarthy expressed the couple whether or not they joined the games. As cheerleader from former Patriot Kostek explained, there was a little hiccup.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille KostekGetty Images

“He would have curfew the night before the games, so he didn’t go to sleep there,” Kostek said. “But just kiss you goodbye, I think.”

Gronkowski – who was first associated with Kostek in 2015 – later said: “I don’t know, sometimes yes and sometimes no.”

When McCarthy asked if it affected the game, Gronkowski said, “No, I don’t think so.”

Kostek, 27, however, noted that a connection before the Gronkowski match, 30, could have been relaxed.

“If there is anything, I feel that if we are addicted to the game, you will be more loose and ready to go and less tense,” she said.

After winning the Patriots’ Super Bowl over the Rams last year, Gronkowski hung up his cleats after nine seasons. On Saturday, the five-time Pro Bowler organized its very first Gronk Beach bash in Miami. His former coach, Bill Belichick, was also present.

.