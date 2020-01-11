Rob Davison van Marlies has had an attack, has been released from the hospital

Assistant trainer Rob Davison of Toronto Marlies suffered a lengthy Grand Mal attack prior to the club’s game against the Texas Stars on Friday, but his condition has stabilized and he has been released from the hospital, the team announced on Saturday.

Davison, 39, was taken to the hospital immediately after delivery to the visitors’ dressing room and received urgent care and treatment. He stayed overnight for observation.

Davison is expected to return to Toronto on Saturday with a member of the medical staff of Marlies and to be absent for an indefinite period of medical leave.

The incident was seen by both players and staff in the locker room at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and the Friday game between the Marlies – the AHL partner of Toronto Maple Leafs – and the stars were canceled.

“Following what happened to Rob tonight for our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore, and the Marlies leadership group,” said Maple Leafs CEO Kyle Dubas in a statement released Friday.

“I was told by the leadership group that the entire team was in shock and was not comfortable with tonight’s game. We fully support our players and employees in this.”

The Marlies lost the game and the Stars got a 1-0 win.

Davison is in his third season as an assistant coach for the Marlies. The resident of St. Catharines, Ont., A former NHL defender, spent seven years in competition with the San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.