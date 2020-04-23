Roads of Rome: New Generation PC Full Download Free
About Roads of Rome new generation
Help Marcus bring the Roman Empire back to its previous glory in Roads of Rome: New Generation.
The description Routes of Rome new generation
The rich and powerful Roman Empire had to face a sudden doom. The earthquake of an invisible power brought them dramatic consequences and the young Marcus Victorious had to save his citizens. Build new settlements, roads and a future for the people to prove themselves to their epic father and win the love of a beautiful girl!
Characteristics
- 40 breathtaking levels
- Familiar gameplay with fun new twists
- 4 game modes
- Popularity
- 16.3K downloads
Roads of Rome New Generation Trailer
Requirements Roads of Rome New Generation
File size: 159 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.