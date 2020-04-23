Home » GAMING » Roads of Rome: New Generation PC Full Download Free
0

Roads of Rome: New Generation PC Full Download Free

Byjunaidhaider on April 23, 2020

Roads of Rome: New Generation PC Full Download Free

About Roads of Rome new generation


Help Marcus bring the Roman Empire back to its previous glory in Roads of Rome: New Generation.


The description Routes of Rome new generation


The rich and powerful Roman Empire had to face a sudden doom. The earthquake of an invisible power brought them dramatic consequences and the young Marcus Victorious had to save his citizens. Build new settlements, roads and a future for the people to prove themselves to their epic father and win the love of a beautiful girl!

Characteristics

  • 40 breathtaking levels
  • Familiar gameplay with fun new twists
  • 4 game modes
  • Popularity
  • 16.3K downloads
Roads of Rome New Generation Trailer

Requirements Roads of Rome New Generation


File size: 159 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  • Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Articles