Roads close around Casper early on Monday when the winter storm comes

Update: The Natrona County School District has announced that schools and supporting buildings will be closed today.

CASPER, Wyo – Main roads and highways in Natrona County are closed early Monday morning when a winter storm is moving through the area.

According to WYDOT, I-25 is closed between Douglas and Kaycee due to winter conditions. Estimated opening times are unknown from 4:30 a.m. There are Black Ice advices for the rest of I-25 to Cheyenne.

In Casper, Wyoming Boulevard, or “Outer Drive”, closed around 3 pm.

Other highways with closures starting at 4:30 this morning are US 87 between Douglas and Buffalo, US 26 and US 20 between Shoshoni and Douglas, and WY 220 between Muddy Gap and Casper.

There are no unnecessary travel advice on the I-90 between Sheridan and Gillette, and highways are closed around Rawlins and Lander.

Casper College announced this morning by e-mail that basketball games scheduled against West Nebraska today have been canceled due to weather conditions. They are moved at a later time.