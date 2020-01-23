Road Trip Restaurant: Bubble Fish

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On the corner of Fayette and High Street you will find a new restaurant that sums up traditional sushi.

“It’s like on a subway. So if you like sushi, you will definitely love the sack bowls, they are half rice and you can pick the toppings,” says crew member Jasmine Towns.

The dish is called poke and consists of a rice or spring mixture, which is topped with fresh vegetables, sauces and protein such as fish, chicken or tofu.

Owner Roy Zheng and his wife decided to bring their restaurant experience to Morgantown to offer their unique poke bowls and bubble teas in a market they claim to be interested in trying something new.

“Bubble Fish is the first place in Morgantown, the next one is in Pittsburgh,” said Zheng.

When Bubble Fish opened in December, Zheng said the customer base continued to grow to try the fresh poke bowls.

“The most popular is the spicy tuna and the grilled chicken,” said Zheng.

Bubble Fish offers its starters, bubble teas and smoothies to eat or take away. In both cases, employees say the food is fresh.

“We want to give you the fresh stuff, we want you to have the full experience and the best experience for you to come back,” said Towns.