ROAD PATROL: The Department of Highways is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove the canopy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Department of Highways has teamed up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to cut back some of the overgrown canopies in North Central West Virginia.

“It is dangerous for material to fall from these trees, it causes visibility problems, and it is not very aesthetic to drive down the street,” said Earl Gaskins, maintenance assistant at DOH District Four.

To protect wildlife across the state, the Department of Highways is only allowed to work on this project from November to March to protect the gray, Indiana and long-eared bats during their hibernation months.

“According to our permission, we are allowed to do fourteen acres per district. About three hectares per county are approximately three kilometers that we can cover this spring. Due to the endangered species in the region, work must be completed by March,” said Gaskins.

According to D.O.H. Officials who remove covers let the sun shine on the street, reduce moisture, and increase the sustainability of the street over the years.

There are currently three crews cutting off canopies overgrown in Harrison, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor.