Road clearance company that recommends limited travel in North Okanagan – Okanagan

After the snowfall warnings issued early Tuesday for many regions in southern British Columbia, an Okanagan road clearance company has sent a travel tip.

On his Facebook page, AIM Roads states that there is still heavy snow throughout the north of Okanagan.

"We recommend that people try to limit their trip during this intense storm," said AIM Roads.

“We are currently facing a variety of challenges associated with heavy snow, including fallen trees, overturned power lines, and numerous accidents.

“If you have to travel, we ask you to slow down. If you reduce the speed by 20 km / h, your journey will be extended by minutes, but you are safe. "

Crews on Highway 1 in Malakwa are working hard to keep up with the heavy snow that is still going on. Please slow down and give them space. Drive to the conditions. # BCHwy1 @TranBC_OKS @TranBC #Shiftintowinter #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/3f2pzElAYt

– AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 31, 2019

AIM Roads found that it switched to salt on major highways to partially remove the compact snow.

"Using salt during this time will create additional muddy conditions while the salt is working," said AIM Roads. "Please remind friends and family to slow down."

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings on Tuesday, ranging from the Okanagan in the west to the East Kootenays.

The National Weather Service predicted 20 to 30 cm of snow for North and Central Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, although rain was expected that evening.

The South Thompson was forecasted 10-15 cm on Tuesday afternoon, while the Boundary and Arrow Lakes regions were expected to be 15-25 cm.

In the Elk Valley, areas near Fernie and Morrissey can expect more than 15 to 25 cm of snow by early Wednesday morning. 20 to 40 cm of snow is expected over the Kootenay Pass.

"Consider delaying non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said. "In heavy snowfall, the view can suddenly be restricted."

* Lane blocked *

Baum blocks the SB lane, single-lane exchange traffic on # BCHwy97A 2 km south of the intersection # BCHwy97A # BCHwy97B. ETA is currently not available. Check @DriveBC for updates. #ShiftintoWinter pic.twitter.com/MfhpYeY9gd

– AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 31, 2019

