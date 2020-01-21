Road and lane closures continue around Amarillo

Don’t be surprised this week due to construction sites in the Amarillo area. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released a list of potential problem areas for this week:

On the State Loop (SL) 335 from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue and on I-40 from Soncy Road to Hope Road, various road closures for the operation of fog seals are expected.

On the I-40 / I-27 in the city center, various lanes for guardrail and repair work will be closed during the week.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the left lane of the SL 335 will be blocked eastwards from Whitaker Road to SH 136 to install a chevron along the curve.

On Thursday, January 23rd, the left lane of FM 1719 will be blocked south from SL 335 to Hastings Road in order to be able to make repairs.

On I-40 eastbound, the right lane continues from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive for bridge repairs on Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive.

Construction of the security enhancements is expected to begin in approximately two weeks on US 87 from FM 1719 to NE 12th Avenue and I-40 west of US 87 to the Carson County Line.

The public could expect the inside and / or outside traces to be closed in both directions as the crews remove the old, existing metal safety fence and cable lock and replace it with new material.

This project includes daily track closures that will be picked up at the end of the day.

Daily road closures continue east of Vega as the contractor continues to install diversion pipes near the BI-40 bridge.

If the forecast is slightly wet, projects may be delayed. All projects can change due to weather conditions, emergencies and other unexpected events.