Road and lane closures continue around Amarillo

Don’t be surprised this week due to construction sites in the Amarillo area. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released a list of potential problem areas for this week:
- On the State Loop (SL) 335 from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue and on I-40 from Soncy Road to Hope Road, various road closures for the operation of fog seals are expected.
- On the I-40 / I-27 in the city center, various lanes for guardrail and repair work will be closed during the week.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, the left lane of the SL 335 will be blocked eastwards from Whitaker Road to SH 136 to install a chevron along the curve.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, the left lane of FM 1719 will be blocked south from SL 335 to Hastings Road in order to be able to make repairs.
- On I-40 eastbound, the right lane continues from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive for bridge repairs on Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive.
- Construction of the security enhancements is expected to begin in approximately two weeks on US 87 from FM 1719 to NE 12th Avenue and I-40 west of US 87 to the Carson County Line.
- The public could expect the inside and / or outside traces to be closed in both directions as the crews remove the old, existing metal safety fence and cable lock and replace it with new material.
- This project includes daily track closures that will be picked up at the end of the day.
- Daily road closures continue east of Vega as the contractor continues to install diversion pipes near the BI-40 bridge.
If the forecast is slightly wet, projects may be delayed. All projects can change due to weather conditions, emergencies and other unexpected events.