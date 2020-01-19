RNLI volunteer receives bronze for gallantry

A 25-year-old lifeboat volunteer will be the first Irishman to be honored with the RNLI bronze medal for gallantry for ten years.

Coxswain Dean Hegarty is honored for saving six lives in terrible sea conditions off West Cork in October 2018.

In the meantime, the entire lifeboat crew will receive a framed thank you letter from the RNLI chairman for the night’s efforts.

The crew responded to an urgent Mayday call on October 10 after the 25-meter fishing boat “Clodagh O” lost power and caught its propeller in a gear in an area called “The Pipers” off Castletownbere.

The lifeboat started at night in a 9-strong storm and severe thunderstorms – with a real risk that the fishing boat could get lost on the rocks in worsening conditions.

The Castletownbere lifeboat crew. Picture: RNLI

Paul Stevens, Operations Manager at Castletownbere Lifeboat, said the operation required incredible courage and skill.

“It was a dark night, storm winds; There was a four to five meter swell and mountain seas – very, very difficult conditions, ”he said.

“This 25-meter fishing vessel named“ Clodagh O ”was about 20 meters from the bank at the foot of the cliffs without electricity and it was a very short opportunity to get a tow.

“If they hadn’t gotten to work, the outcome would very likely be catastrophic and the six people on board would have been lost.”

Image: RNLI file photo

The crew were finally able to pull the fishing boat out of the danger zone before taking it back to port.

Stevens said the rescue required “absolute precision and decision-making in seconds” by Coxswain Hegarty.

He also praised the “skill and expertise of the lifeboat crew” and the “well-founded judgment of the launch authority”.

He said this was the first RNLI gallantry medal to be awarded in Ireland in ten years.

“It is very important because the RNLI launches lifeboats and does extraordinary things in Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland every day,” he said.

“This special rescue was particularly spectacular and difficult.

“Dean receives the bronze medal for gallantry, and the crew that was with him at night all receive a framed thank you letter, and in fact the authorization to start at night is recognized.”

Volunteer lifeboat helpers Seamus Harrington, John Paul Downey and David Fenton as well as Michael Martin-Sullivan, who is entitled to start, will receive a framed letter of thanks

The award ceremony will take place “in the near future”.

With reports from Teena Gates