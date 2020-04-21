RN salutes fellow veteran who died from COVID-19 at Manatee Memorial Medical center

BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13) — A registered nurse at Manatee Memorial Healthcare facility paid out tribute to a fellow veteran who handed absent from COVID-19.

Marc Kagan, a retired officer and US Air Force flight nurse, now will work as a cath lab RN and scans personnel going in and out of the hospital’s COVID-19 device.

When he read a veteran at the healthcare facility misplaced their struggle with the novel coronavirus, he required to honor his fellow servicemember.

Manatee Memorial Clinic posted a photo on Facebook of Kagan saluting the physique of the veteran who handed absent.

“My heart was damaged and saddened when a veteran shed his daily life to this fatal virus,” Kagan was quoted on the hospital’s Facebook page. “He didn’t get the military ship-off with a flag above his brave system. It was… my duty and honor to salute this courageous American.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs stories 5,534 clients who have been or are getting dealt with for COVID-19 at VA facilities 339 veterans have died even though in care at VA hospitals. It is not acknowledged how a lot of veterans, in full, have been identified or died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

In the Bay Region, at the Bay Pines VA in Pinellas County, there have been 13 optimistic COVID-19 assessments and no deaths.

In Hillsborough County, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital there have been 11 optimistic checks and 3 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

27.498928

-82.574819