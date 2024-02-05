Entrepreneurshipfeatured

Rize Event Center: A Testament to Black Entrepreneurship

When February arrives, St. Louis, Missouri, gets ready to honor Black History Month. city celebrates the black community’s achievements and contributions. Among them, Betsey Mitchell shines with her entrepreneurial drive and top-notch culinary skills. Her newest project, the Rize Event Center in north St. Louis County near the airport, is not just a place to eat and cater events; it stands as a proud symbol of her family’s past, her cultural roots, and the power of black business owners in the area.

The Culinary Journey of Betsey Mitchell

The Rize Event Center, which started in December, offers a menu full of tradition and top-quality choices. Guests can enjoy many dishes that show Mitchell’s dedication to doing well, including favorite dishes like catfish nuggets, buffalo spaghetti, green beans, cabbage, hush puppies, and peach cobbler. Each meal is carefully made and shows the deep food history carried on by families. 

Mitchell has impressive qualifications, not just in cooking but also with master’s degrees, and she’s long been a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. She draws a lot of encouragement from her mom, Minnie, who passed away. Minnie was known for her amazing fried apple and peach pies. That legacy continues at Rize, where old and new connect through delicious meals.

Challenges and Triumphs

Being a black business owner often comes with its own set of challenges. Mitchell knows this all too well. She admits there are tough battles with a sense of realism and hope for the future, insisting that she has to be outstanding in every part of her work. “It’s not easy. I have to be 10 times better,” she says, pointing out the extra critical eyes and standards black entrepreneurs often deal with. But Mitchell’s steadfast commitment to doing great work has set a strong example for her business and inspires others to aim high as well.

Mitchell has made Rize a place that pays tribute to her family’s legacy. It’s filled with personal items, like a newspaper clipping from 1997 featuring Mitchell and her mom, proving she’s always been committed to building businesses.

 Another poignant tribute is the drawing of Mitchell’s mother, Minnie, a constant reminder of the deep roots and personal stories that shape the Rize Event Center.

Legacy and Dedication

Mitchell’s dedication to her business is intertwined with her strong belief system. She openly credits a higher power for her achievements, a sentiment encapsulated by the sign that proudly hangs on the wall of Rize: “I trust the next chapter because I know the author.” This faith, combined with her hard work, has been a cornerstone of her success.

Despite her success, Mitchell stays grounded. She often shifts the spotlight to the people who support her – her community, friends, and relatives. Though she’s low-key about it, she’s had a huge influence, not just in cooking, but as an influential figure for the Black folks in St. Louis. On top of that, her education and sorority ties show just how much she adds to her industry and neighborhood.

Conclusion

In St. Louis, with its vibrant culture, Betsey Mitchell and the Rize Event Center really stand out. They symbolize never giving up, honoring traditions, and business brilliance. Mitchell’s move from teaching to business, driven by her devotion to her family and those around her, tells an important story about Black history and what’s ahead. Her constant focus on excellence, respecting traditions, and uplifting her community means she’s not just looking back at her past but also creating an optimistic road for the ones coming after her. As Rize finds more success, it shines as a spot of great cooking and shows the lasting power of Black business sense.

