Rivian's EV R1S and R1T integrate Alexa directly into their hardware

Rivian, the EV startup supported by Amazon and Ford, among others, announced that the voice assistant Alexa would be directly integrated into the hardware of its next R1T pickup and its R1S SUV.

As a result, the automaker says users will get a seamless experience from Amazon Alexa, without the need for a phone or app. Virtual assistant will allow drivers to control key vehicle features, even in remote locations with poor reception, and access unique Rivian “house-to-car” and “car-to-home” skills “.

Since Alexa will be programmed directly into the vehicle’s connected car system, Rivian owners will be able to ask the assistant to control features such as air conditioning, windows, opening and closing of the trunk, etc. In addition, users will be able to remotely access the R1T’s bed camera from screen devices such as Echo Show and Fire TV.

Clearly, the integration also provides access to all of Alexa’s standard features and capabilities, including music playback, routes, calls, control of smart home devices, and access to dozens of thousands of other Alexa skills.

Rivian also announced that the integration of Alexa will expand to the upcoming fleet of 100,000 fully electric Amazon delivery vans, which will begin delivering packages to customers in 2021.

“Rivian’s vision is to allow exploration without compromise and to provide our owners with the best digital experience no matter where their adventure takes them,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian. “We want it to be the most complete and transparent Alexa integration on the market.”

“By leveraging the latest version of the Alexa Auto SDK, Rivian is able to make Alexa a natural part of the driving experience and provide customers with continuous access to key car control features – even in remote locations with poor or no reception, ”added Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon.

The integrated Amazon Alexa will debut in late 2020 on the Rivian R1T and R1S.

