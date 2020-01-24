Ford and Rivian signed a partnership last year and now Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has revealed some details about their joint vehicle.

Speaking to Motor Trend, Scaringe said that the model is “a product very different from our own SUV, but still in the SUV space”. He also suggested that the vehicle will be for luxury buyers and that implies that it will be a Lincoln.

Although not attracted to the details, Scaringe suggested that development had progressed well because the design and engineering work was already stalled. He went on to say that the model will be an “awesome product” and it’s not too surprising since the vehicle will roll on Rivian’s skateboard platform and be built at the company’s factory in Normal, in Illinois.

Also read: Ford’s Rivian-based electric vehicle to be Lincoln crossover arriving in 2022

Even though much of the work has been completed, challenges may arise on the horizon. As noted in the post, Ford will need to modify its infotainment system to make it compatible for use on the Rivian-based SUV.

Scaringe was specific on the details, but previous reports have suggested that the model would be a Lincoln crossover that will launch in mid-2022. The model should be relatively large, as Lincoln is also expected to work on compact, mid-size electric crossovers.

Going back to today’s report, it looks like the Rivian-based model will have an aluminum body just like the F-150, Expedition and Navigator. It’s not too surprising because the R1S and R1T are also very greedy in aluminum, but Scaringe revealed that Ford had helped them by sharing their expertise in the field of aluminum construction.

In addition to talking about their partnership with Ford, Scaringe revealed details of their contract to build 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon. They can be fitted with 105 kWh, 135 kWh and 180 kWh batteries, just like the R1S and R1T. The vans are also configured to share powertrain components with the aforementioned models, but don’t expect a freight carrier with a combined power of 753 hp (562 kW / 764 PS) and 825 lb-ft (1120 Nm) of couple.

Amazon previously said the vans will start delivering packages in 2021 and that the company plans to take delivery of 10,000 units by 2022.